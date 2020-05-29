Low-power power management IC

29 May 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MAX77654 from Maxim Integrated provides highly integrated battery charging and power supply solutions for low-power applications where size and efficiency are critical. The IC features a SIMO buck-boost regulator that provides three independently programmable power rails from a single inductor to minimise total solution size.

Two 100 mA LDOs provide ripple rejection for audio and other noise-sensitive applications. The LDOs can also be configured as load switches to manage power consumption by disconnecting external blocks when not required. A highly configurable linear charger supports a wide range of Li+ battery capacities and includes battery temperature monitoring for additional safety (JEITA).

This device includes three GPIOs and an analog multiplexer that switches several internal voltage and current signals to an external node for monitoring with an external ADC (analog-to-digital converter). A bidirectional I 2 C serial interface allows for configuring and checking the status of the devices. An internal on/off controller provides a controlled startup sequence for the regulators and provides supervisory functionality while they are on. Numerous factory programmable options allow the device to be tailored for many applications, enabling faster time to market.

For more information contact CST Electronics

Credit(s)

CST Electronics





