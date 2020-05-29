Low-power power management IC

The MAX77654 from Maxim Integrated provides highly integrated battery charging and power supply solutions for low-power applications where size and efficiency are critical. The IC features a SIMO buck-boost regulator that provides three independently programmable power rails from a single inductor to minimise total solution size.
Two 100 mA LDOs provide ripple rejection for audio and other noise-sensitive applications. The LDOs can also be configured as load switches to manage power consumption by disconnecting external blocks when not required. A highly configurable linear charger supports a wide range of Li+ battery capacities and includes battery temperature monitoring for additional safety (JEITA).
This device includes three GPIOs and an analog multiplexer that switches several internal voltage and current signals to an external node for monitoring with an external ADC (analog-to-digital converter). A bidirectional I2C serial interface allows for configuring and checking the status of the devices. An internal on/off controller provides a controlled startup sequence for the regulators and provides supervisory functionality while they are on. Numerous factory programmable options allow the device to be tailored for many applications, enabling faster time to market.
MOSFETs for automotive applications 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
Supporting the needs of the electro-mobility market, Infineon Technologies launches its new product family: the CoolMOS CFD7A series. These silicon-based, high-performance products can be used in both
ON Semi expands portfolio for industrial motor drives 29 April 2020, EBV Electrolink
Motor drive systems are proliferating along with industrial automation and robotics. These systems require energy efficiency, precise measurement, accurate control, and high reliability within harsh industrial
Highly accurate 1-wire temperature sensor 29 April 2020, CST Electronics
The MAX31825 temperature sensor from Maxim Integrated provides 8-bit to 12-bit Celsius temperature measurements with better than ±1°C accuracy from 0°C to +70°C and ±1,75°C from -45°C to +145°C.
The
The ...
Power management companion chips 29 April 2020, NuVision Electronics
Silicon Labs announced a new line of energy-friendly power management ICs (PMICs) serving as dedicated companion chips for EFR32 wireless devices and EFM32 microcontrollers (MCUs).
The EFP01 PMIC
The EFP01 PMIC ...
USB-C PD 3.0 controllers 29 May 2020, EBV Electrolink
ON Semiconductor has announced a pair of novel devices that are fully compliant with the USB-C PD 3.0 standard. The FAN6390 adaptive charging controller brings ease of integration of the USB-C PD 3.0 programmable
Power supplies for solar PV array simulation 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
The microprocessor controlled laboratory power supply series Psi 9000 2U from Elektroautomatik offers a user-friendly, interactive handling concept along with a remarkable set of standard features, which
Monolithic step-down regulator 29 May 2020, Altron Arrow
The L6983 is an easy-to-use synchronous monolithic step-down regulator capable of delivering up to 3 A d.c. to the load. The wide input voltage range makes the STMicroelectronics device suitable for a
Automotive MOSFETs in a variety of packages 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
Reducing CO2 emissions of passenger cars is accelerating 48 V board net adoption. For this emerging 48 V market, Infineon Technologies offers a broad portfolio of automotive 80 V and 100 V MOSFETs as
DC-DC converter for aerospace/defence 25 March 2020, Future Electronics
Vicor announced the DCM5614, an isolated, regulated 270 V-28 V DC-DC converter with an output power rating of 1300 W in a 142,2 x 35,6 x 9,4 mm VIA package. Providing power density of 27,52 W/cm3 at a
Switchers for high-power LED displays 25 March 2020, EBV Electrolink
Power Integrations' InnoSwitch3-MX isolated switcher IC family has been expanded with the addition of three new PowiGaN devices. As part of a chipset with Power Integrations' InnoMux controller IC, the