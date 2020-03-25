Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

The top benefits of MEMS timing

29 May 2020 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

MEMS (micro electromechanical systems), designed to resonate and generate clocks signals, may not dominate the world of timing applications right now, but the technology’s popularity is growing. Competing with the long-established timing technology based on quartz crystals, the emergence of MEMS comes with significant benefits.

Listed below are the top benefits provided by MEMS resonator-based timing products.

Miniaturisation

Based on silicon rather than quartz, MEMS technology offers a lower cost and more readily available path toward miniaturisation. MEMS devices take advantage of lithographic techniques, so there is not a practical limit to the size improvements. More specifically, the footprint size and frequency remain independent of one another, whereas a quartz crystal’s size is directly related to the device’s frequency.

Tiny crystals have frequency limits. For example, Abracon’s 1,2 x 1,0 mm ABM13W series has a 32 MHz to 80 MHz frequency range and the 1,6 x 1,2 mm ABM12W series ranges from 24 MHz to 52 MHz. In contrast, similarly small-sized (1,6 x 1,2 mm) MEMS devices deliver a frequency range from 1 MHz to 80 MHz. Frequencies below 24 MHz are common in power supply, wireless charging and connectivity applications.

Abracon’s 32,768 kHz ASTMKJ MEMS solution beats other state-of-the-art tuning fork crystal sizes with an even smaller 1,54 x 0,84 mm footprint. Additionally, Abracon’s latest MEMS family, including the AMPM and AMJM series, is available from 1 MHz to 100 MHz in miniature 1,6 x 1,2 mm, 2,0 x 1,6 mm, 2,5 x 2,0 mm and 3,2 x 2,5 mm package sizes.

Resistance to shock

We’re talking about high shock – like getting shot out of a cannon high shock. You might ask, “Who needs that?”

Immunity to high shock is not just necessary in projectiles. Applications such as industrial process monitoring, handheld power tools, transportation, drones and robotics experience routine exposure to shock and vibration. Any equipment at risk of falling, dropping, impacting repeatedly, crashing at high speeds and experiencing sharp turns or strong reverberations will benefit from MEMS.

The small resonator size means a MEMS device also has low mass, even when compared to a miniature quartz crystal. The small mass induces less force from acceleration and thus allows MEMS devices to keep on ticking.

Stability at wide temperature extremes

Wide temperature extremes, beyond -40°C to +85°C, must be tolerated by equipment in industrial, transportation, automotive and military applications. The stability of an uncompensated quartz crystal tends to diverge at cold and hot temperature extremes.

On the other hand, all MEMS require temperature compensation that will keep a device under control across temperature, even at the extremes. If you are looking for tight stability over a wide temperature range, MEMS timing may be a good option.

Non-standard frequencies

There are hundreds of common frequencies that almost all applications use. However, when a new frequency is required, cutting a quartz blank to the exact frequency may take many weeks of lead time.

During urgent projects, the programmability of MEMS can rescue engineers and help continue their designs. In the meantime, it is possible to pursue production using MEMS devices and then switch back to crystals for volume shipments. The strategy can be handy when accommodating new frequencies during the development and prototyping phase.

Applying technology in the right way, for the right reason, always solves challenges. In many applications, MEMS can provide a space saving option, resistant to shock, with better stability and convenience of quick-turn, non-standard frequencies.

For more information contact Quatraine Domoney, Avnet South Africa, +27 11 319 8600, quatraine.domoney@avnet.eu, www.avnet.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: sales@avnet.co.za
www: www.avnet.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Highly accurate 1-wire temperature sensor
29 April 2020, CST Electronics , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The MAX31825 temperature sensor from Maxim Integrated provides 8-bit to 12-bit Celsius temperature measurements with better than ±1°C accuracy from 0°C to +70°C and ±1,75°C from -45°C to +145°C. The ...

Read more...
HDMI 2.1 active switch
29 May 2020, Altron Arrow , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Diodes Incorporated announced the PI3HDX12221, an HDMI 2.1 active switch with linear ReDriver that enables manufacturers of TVs, PCs, gaming consoles and set-top boxes to adopt the latest 12 Gbps HDMI ...

Read more...
Board-mount pressure sensors
29 May 2020, TRX Electronics , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ABP series of board-mount pressure sensors from Honeywell are fully calibrated and temperature compensated for sensor offset, sensitivity, temperature effects and accuracy errors (which include non-linearity, ...

Read more...
Wi-Fi and BLE combo module
29 May 2020, Avnet South Africa , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Dialog Semiconductor announced the DA16600, a module that combines its advanced Wi-Fi and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) capabilities into a single solution. This two-in-one module is comprised of two ...

Read more...
Why ‘new space’ satellites demand a new approach to components
29 May 2020, Avnet South Africa , News
New space is opening up exciting opportunities for businesses, which can create completely new products, services and capabilities that were, until recently, impossible or impractical.

Read more...
Microcontrollers for functional safety
29 May 2020, Avnet South Africa , DSP, Micros & Memory
As the Internet of Things (IoT) delivers greater connectivity for industrial and home applications and as connected vehicles enhance cabin and operational features, higher-performance microcontrollers ...

Read more...
Enabling cloud connectivity to all Microchip MCUs and MPUs
25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa , DSP, Micros & Memory
Due to the fragmented nature of the Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace, increasing project complexity and costs, today’s developers face more challenges in design decisions than ever before. These challenges ...

Read more...
Stackable DC-DC buck converter
29 April 2020, Avnet South Africa , Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments introduced a new 40 A SWIFT DC-DC buck converter, offering first-of-its-kind stackability of up to four ICs. The TPS546D24A PMBus buck converter can deliver up to 160 A of output current ...

Read more...
Versatile temperature sensor IC
25 March 2020 , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Although the WSEN-TIDS temperature sensor from Würth Elektronik measures just 2,0 x 2,0 x 0,5 mm, its range of application is wide. Its accuracy in the measuring range -40°C to 125°C is ±0,5°C, while ...

Read more...
Guide for designing GUIs, for novices to experts
29 April 2020, Avnet South Africa , Design Automation
The TouchGFX team at STMicroelectronics recently published TouchGFX Documentation, a website that targets developers working on their first embedded graphical user interface (GUI) as well as those with ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved