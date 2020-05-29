Monolithic step-down regulator

29 May 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The L6983 is an easy-to-use synchronous monolithic step-down regulator capable of delivering up to 3 A d.c. to the load. The wide input voltage range makes the STMicroelectronics device suitable for a broad range of applications. The L6983 is based on a peak current mode architecture and is packaged in a QFN16 3x3 with internal compensation, thus minimising design complexity and size.

The L6983 is available both in low consumption mode (LCM) and low noise mode (LNM) versions. LCM maximises the efficiency at light load with controlled output voltage ripple so the device is suitable for battery-powered applications. LNM makes the switching frequency constant and minimises the output voltage ripple for light load operations, meeting the specification for low noise sensitive applications. The L6983 allows the switching frequency to be selected in the 200 Hz–2,2 MHz range with optional spread spectrum for improved EMC.

The EN pin provides an enable/disable function. The typical shutdown current is 2 µA when disabled. As soon as the EN pin is pulled up, the device is enabled and the internal 1,3 ms soft-start takes place. The L6983 features a power-good open collector that monitors the feedback voltage. Pulse-by-pulse current sensing on both power elements implements an effective constant current protection and thermal shutdown prevents thermal run-away.

For more information contact Robin Scholes, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rscholes@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





