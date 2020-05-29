The L6983 is an easy-to-use synchronous monolithic step-down regulator capable of delivering up to 3 A d.c. to the load. The wide input voltage range makes the STMicroelectronics device suitable for a broad range of applications. The L6983 is based on a peak current mode architecture and is packaged in a QFN16 3x3 with internal compensation, thus minimising design complexity and size.
The L6983 is available both in low consumption mode (LCM) and low noise mode (LNM) versions. LCM maximises the efficiency at light load with controlled output voltage ripple so the device is suitable for battery-powered applications. LNM makes the switching frequency constant and minimises the output voltage ripple for light load operations, meeting the specification for low noise sensitive applications. The L6983 allows the switching frequency to be selected in the 200 Hz–2,2 MHz range with optional spread spectrum for improved EMC.
The EN pin provides an enable/disable function. The typical shutdown current is 2 µA when disabled. As soon as the EN pin is pulled up, the device is enabled and the internal 1,3 ms soft-start takes place. The L6983 features a power-good open collector that monitors the feedback voltage. Pulse-by-pulse current sensing on both power elements implements an effective constant current protection and thermal shutdown prevents thermal run-away.
MOSFETs for automotive applications 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Supporting the needs of the electro-mobility market, Infineon Technologies launches its new product family: the CoolMOS CFD7A series. These silicon-based, high-performance products can be used in both ...
Read more...ON Semi expands portfolio for industrial motor drives 29 April 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Motor drive systems are proliferating along with industrial automation and robotics. These systems require energy efficiency, precise measurement, accurate control, and high reliability within harsh industrial ...
Read more...Bluetooth evaluation kit 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Cypress CYW920719B2Q40EVB-01 evaluation kit enables users to evaluate and develop single-chip Bluetooth applications using the CYW20719, an ultra-low-power dual-mode Bluetooth 5.0 wireless MCU (microcontroller) ...
Read more...Solid-state drive based on QLC technology 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Computer/Embedded Technology
Micron Technology announced new Micron 5210 ION enterprise SATA SSD capacity and features, solidifying its leadership in QLC (quad-level cell) technology volume production. The world’s first QLC solid-state ...
Read more...Power management companion chips 29 April 2020, NuVision Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Silicon Labs announced a new line of energy-friendly power management ICs (PMICs) serving as dedicated companion chips for EFR32 wireless devices and EFM32 microcontrollers (MCUs).
The EFP01 PMIC ...
Read more...HDMI 2.1 active switch 29 May 2020, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Diodes Incorporated announced the PI3HDX12221, an HDMI 2.1 active switch with linear ReDriver that enables manufacturers of TVs, PCs, gaming consoles and set-top boxes to adopt the latest 12 Gbps HDMI ...
Read more...USB-C PD 3.0 controllers 29 May 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
ON Semiconductor has announced a pair of novel devices that are fully compliant with the USB-C PD 3.0 standard. The FAN6390 adaptive charging controller brings ease of integration of the USB-C PD 3.0 programmable ...
Read more...Chip resistors in automotive grade 29 May 2020, Altron Arrow
, Passive Components
Vishay has enhanced its MC AT precision series of automotive grade thin film chip resistors with a wider range of resistance values from 47 Ω to 10 MΩ in the 1206 case size. The MCA 1206 AT is the industry’s ...
Read more...Power supplies for solar PV array simulation 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The microprocessor controlled laboratory power supply series Psi 9000 2U from Elektroautomatik offers a user-friendly, interactive handling concept along with a remarkable set of standard features, which ...