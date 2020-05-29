DC-DC converters with 10-year warranty

Addressing a large range of demanding applications, the MGxx40 series is available in three input voltage ranges: 4,5 V to 13 V, 9 V to 36 V and 18 V to 76 V. A single-output version (MGFS40) is available in four output voltages – 3,3 V, 5 V, 12 V, and 15 V – and can be adjusted within a range of ±10% using a resistor bridge or potentiometer. A dual-output MGFW40 is available in two, factory trimmed output voltages of ±12 V and ±15 V, offering the possibility to provide, respectively, 24 V and 30 V between the two ends.
In the event of low line input levels, the 4,5 V to 13 V MGFS and MGFW 4005 versions have their output power limited to 30 W and thanks to the synchronous rectification, the efficiency is up to 88% typical. The 9 V to 36 V MGFS and MGFW 4024 and the 18 V to 76 V MGFS and MGFW 4048 deliver up to 42 W with an efficiency of up to 92% typically.
Designed to power demanding applications, the MGxx40 series features a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C with a maximum case temperature of +105°C for the 4,5 V to 13 V input and +110°C for the 9 V to
36 V and 18 V to 76 V units. The MGxx40 includes over-current and over-voltage protection and to protect against overheating it includes thermal protection that switches the unit off when the maximum allowable safe temperature is reached.
Negative logic is provided as standard: the unit is on when the RC pin is at a low level and off when it is high. It is possible to order the MGxx40 with positive logic (option-R). A control pin allows the user to turn the unit on/off remotely. For applications requiring lower leakage current or no Y-capacitor connected between the input and the output, an option-G is available.
Built with robustness in mind, the MGxx40 series has been tested to sustain rough conditions and has passed three-axis vibration testing equivalent to 10 G and shock testing of 50 G. Housed in a metallic six-sided, shielded case with high attenuation input filter, the MGF40 series offers excellent EMI performance, with figures being far below EN55032:2012 Class A in conduction and radiated emission at 3 metres. The brass, nickel-plated housing measures an industry standard 25,4 x 25,4 x 9,9 mm and the unit uses lead-free plated copper pins. The product weighs just 30 grams.
Combining high reliability, low conducted and radiated emission levels, high power performance levels and a wide range of products able to power from 4,5 V up to 76 V, the MGxx40 series is an ideal power solution for industrial, IoT, mobile equipment and demanding applications.
