EMI/RFI shielding cable ties

BAND-IT EMI cable ties have been designed and manufactured to excel in mission-critical applications, such as Mil/Aero EMI/RFI (electromagnetic interference/RF interference), for the past 30&NBSP;years.
Aerospace, aviation and military, for example, take every precaution to ensure that electromagnetic interference does not interfere with operations. BAND-IT Tie-Dex cable ties terminate connections and shield cables from EMI, in turn securing personal safety and continuous operations. Tie-Dex is specified by commercial and military organisations when failure is not an option.
Aircraft applications
Commercial and military aircraft carry more and more electronic equipment with every new design. Fly-by-wire systems are replacing traditional hydro-mechanical controls. The EMI generated by these and other electronic devices can disrupt pilot/control tower communications. Modern digital control systems need to be designed in anticipation of EMI sources from the outside as well.
BAND-IT Tie-Dex bands are available in four configurations and can be seamlessly attached to a variety of surfaces using BAND-IT’s hand banding tool (in the field) or the pneumatic banding tool for high-volume assembly and production processes.
Tie-Dex pneumatic banding tool.
Product features:
• Tie-Dex bands are available in 250–1000 lbs. tensile strengths.
• They provide 360-degree clamping and are designed to meet AS85049 and M85049 US military specifications.
• Diameter reduction ties allow for unlimited variation between the two objects.
• Lightweight ties, robust strength.
• Secure locking to prevent shielding from being pulled away from connector.
• Installation tools provide a consistent, high-retained force clamp.
• The one-piece type 304 austenitic stainless-steel clamping band grounds and virtually eliminates RFI/EMI/EMP leakage paths and stands up to thermal shock, vibration and corrosion.
