Pasternack releases new antenna range

29 May 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Pasternack has introduced a new line of GPS timing antennas, vehicular antennas and a 118-174 MHz tuneable, telescopic antenna to address mobile wireless, portable instrumentation and wireless monitoring applications.

Pasternack’ s new GPS/GLNSS antennas provide precise reception of satellite timing signals and reference frequencies for use in advanced mobile and base station network applications. These IP67-rated outdoor antennas are suitable for use in harsh environments. The combinations of NMO mount with integrated GPS and GLNSS antennas feature a 30 dB gain LNA for the GPS models and a 28 dB gain LNA for the GPS/GLNSS models and both are IP66-rated for use in harsh environments.

The 12 new vehicular poly spring and poly flex antennas feature wideband and tuneable models and ground dependent and ground independent models that handle up to 150 Watts of input power. The vehicular antenna kits support frequency ranges of 108 MHz to 870 MHz and include a duplexer, NMO mounts, two antennas, coaxial cable and crimp-on Type-N connectors.

Pasternack’s glass-mount antenna supports frequency ranges of 824-960/1710-2170 MHz and features 2 dBi gain. A new PE51TW1000 portable UHF antenna offers high performance in the UHF frequency range of 118-174 MHz, is field tuneable and features a flexible support mast and telescopic radiator.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





