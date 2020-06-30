Power supplies for testing applications

With ITECH’s latest technology, the IT6500 series offers a full-featured, high-performance power test solution. With fast response, these DC power supplies provide users with a high level of power supply performance. These 19-inch rack-mount systems are cost effective and exceptionally reliable. The IT6500 range supports multiple power supplies paralleling in master-slave mode and ensures that each power supply equally shares the load current. The IT6500 power supplies have an extension capacity of up to 30 kW output.
The IT6500 power supplies have constant voltage, constant current and constant power modes. These versatile power supplies support setting up/down speed independently in different operation modes with adjustable rise and fall times.
The maximum output voltage and current are up to 1000 V and 1200 A, respectively. With its auto ranging capability, it also has a very wide range of voltage and current applications. Users can choose the power supply that fits their testing requirements perfectly.
In combination with the IT-E501 power dissipater unit, the current sinking capacity of the IT6500C can be 100%, 200%, 300% and the power sinking up to 300% of the sourcing capability. As a high-speed two-quadrant power supply, the 1800 W to 30 kW IT6500C series has a priority function so as to realise high-speed current transition between power supply mode and electronic load mode, to achieve fast switching between sourcing and sinking current, even achieving seamless switching under certain conditions.
IT6512, IT6513 and IT6500C series power supplies provide built-in DIN40839 and ISO-16750-2 testing curves and support solar panel I-V curve simulation functionality.
