High-isolation converter for medical and industrial applications

29 May 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

Traco Power announced the release of the latest addition to its DC-DC converter range, the TRV 1M series. The TRV 1M is a series of 1 Watt DC-DC converters in a compact SIP-9 package with reinforced isolation of 5000 V a.c. for medical and industrial applications.

The series offers models with different input voltages (±10%) between 5 and 24 V d.c. With continuous short circuit protection and a low leakage current of less than 2 µA, this converter series is especially suited to protect any connected interfaces or applied parts to patients. Featuring semi-regulated outputs, this series provides a good level of regulation without affecting cost efficiency.

It is an ideal solution for applications where a completely unregulated DC-DC converter would not meet your regulation requirements and therefore opens up the overall application range of this series. Together with an operating temperature range from -40°C to +85°C without derating and certifications according to IEC/EN/ES 60601-1 3rd ed. for 2xMOPP and IEC/EN/UL 62368-1, this series is suitable for many different applications where a medical isolation system and short circuit protection is needed.

