Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Programmable Logic



Print this page printer friendly version

FPGA development suite for Pentek recorders

30 June 2020 Programmable Logic

Pentek’s ArchiTek FPGA Development Suite is a new product for adding custom IP to select Pentek Talon recording systems. ArchiTek is a comprehensive development environment that enables engineers to add FPGA IP to recording systems, such as threshold detection, spectral filtering, digital down-conversion, signal classification, demodulation and many other digital signal processing techniques.

Developing custom IP for an FPGA requires an architecture that protects the user from custom IP development pitfalls such as breaking the existing IP and corresponding recording software. ArchiTek harnesses Pentek’s Navigator FPGA Development Kit (FDK) and board support package (BSP) to provide a development environment that steps engineers through the process of integrating custom IP into the recorder.

Along with the Navigator FDK, ArchiTek provides the foundation and example projects for adding IP to user blocks and creating additional data-path branches from existing data streams. The structured design protects the recorder’s standard functionality, reducing development time and risk.

Customers can now add FPGA IP to a recorder for real-time, on-the-fly digital signal processing during the data acquisition process, greatly reducing the time associated with post-processing recorded data. Recording of only critical data also greatly reduces transfer rates, recording capacity requirements and data offload time.

Using ArchiTek, FPGA developers can add additional recording channels to the system, so users can record both processed and unprocessed data simultaneously. ArchiTek provides extensive documentation and tutorials to assist developers through the customisation process, reducing both risk and development time.

ArchiTek use-case examples

Many digital communication protocols use spread-spectrum techniques, in which many signal channels are spread across the same frequency span using pseudo-random sequence encoding. Instead of recording the entire frequency span, ArchiTek allows one signal of interest to be extracted using a custom FPGA block so that only that signal is delivered for recording. This can reduce the recording rate and storage capacity by orders of magnitude.

Another SIGINT monitoring application might require signal classification and time stamping of each received transmission. By suitably configuring the classification algorithm within the FPGA using ArchiTek, only the key parameters of each signal need to be recorded instead of the signals themselves, thus dramatically extending the useful mission time. This strategy of real-time processing at the front end also reduces or eliminates post-processing tasks.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 975 8894
Fax: +27 21 975 6456
Email: sales@ri-tech.co.za
www: www.ri-tech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rugged Interconnect Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

XMC board ideal for waveform generation
29 April 2020, Rugged Interconnect Technologies , Computer/Embedded Technology
Pentek announced its most recent addition to the Jade architecture family, the Jade Model 71871, a four-channel 1,25 GHz D/A converter XMC for RF and IF waveform generation. The Model 71871 combines ...

Read more...
Advanced electronics help explore the sun
25 March 2020, ASIC Design Services , Programmable Logic
3D Plus has developed, in collaboration with CEA (France), gamma ray detectors for STIX instrument on board the Solar Orbiter. The mission was launched on 10 February 2020 from Cape Canaveral in Florida ...

Read more...
Early access programme for PolarFire FPGAs
29 January 2020, ASIC Design Services , Programmable Logic
The trend towards compute-intensive gateways and edge devices is driving the integration of traditional deterministic control applications with additional embedded processing capabilities needed for smart ...

Read more...
Radiation-tolerant PolarFire FPGA
23 October 2019, Avnet South Africa , Programmable Logic
Developers of spacecraft electronics use radiation-tolerant (RT) field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) to create on-board systems that meet the demanding performance needs of future space missions, survive ...

Read more...
Radiation-tolerant PolarFire FPGA
25 November 2019, Avnet South Africa , Programmable Logic
Developers of spacecraft electronics use radiation-tolerant (RT) field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) to create on-board systems that meet the demanding performance needs of future space missions, survive ...

Read more...
Signal recorder for military intelligence
25 November 2019, Rugged Interconnect Technologies , Computer/Embedded Technology
A new addition has been made to the family of Talon signal recording and playback systems from Pentek. The RTR 2654 26,5 GHz RF Sentinel intelligent signal scanning rackmount recorder combines the power ...

Read more...
Lattice AI stack for edge devices
25 November 2019, Future Electronics , Programmable Logic
Lattice Semiconductor received a number of industry awards for sensAI – a complete technology stack combining modular hardware kits, neural network IP cores, software tools, reference designs and custom ...

Read more...
Xilinx Versal ACAP platform
25 November 2019, EBV Electrolink , Programmable Logic
Xilinx began shipping Versal AI Core series and Versal Prime series devices to multiple tier-one customers. Versal is the industry’s first adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP), a new category ...

Read more...
3U VPX software radio board
23 October 2019, Rugged Interconnect Technologies , Computer/Embedded Technology
Pentek introduced the newest member of the Jade family of high-performance 3U VPX boards. The Model 54821 is based on the Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale FPGA and features three 200 MHz 16-bit A/Ds with three ...

Read more...
Rugged Interconnect and Pentek further cement partnership
31 July 2019, Rugged Interconnect Technologies , News
In May this year, Rugged Interconnect Technologies hosted the co-founder and vice president of Pentek, Rodger Hosking, for a week-long visit to reinforce the two companies’ partnership in the South African market.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved