Sensor signal conditioning IC

New from Renesas Electronics is the ZSSC3240 sensor signal conditioner (SSC) – the newest member of its leading-edge SSC portfolio. The ZSSC3240 delivers high accuracy, sensitivity and flexibility for sensor applications such as resistive pressure sensors and medical infrared thermometers. This new SSC features advanced performance and speed with up to 24-bit analog-to-digital conversion (ADC) resolution.
With a flexible sensor front-end and a broad range of output interfaces, the ZSSC3240 can be used for nearly all types of resistive and absolute voltage sensor elements, enabling customers to develop complete sensing platforms from a single SSC device. This combination plus its small size makes the ZSSC3240 ideal for use with a wide variety of sensor-based devices for the industrial, consumer and medical markets, including industrial pressure transmitters, HVAC sensors, weight scales, factory automation devices, smart meters and continuous smart health monitors.
Micro-machined and silicon-based sensing elements provide mostly non-linear and very small signals, requiring special technologies to convert the sensor signal into a linearised output. The ZSSC3240 SSC facilitates both the design and production of sensor interfaces by providing programmable, highly accurate, wide gain and quantisation functions combined with powerful, high-order digital correction and linearisation algorithms.
Highly accurate 1-wire temperature sensor 29 April 2020, CST Electronics
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The MAX31825 temperature sensor from Maxim Integrated provides 8-bit to 12-bit Celsius temperature measurements with better than ±1°C accuracy from 0°C to +70°C and ±1,75°C from -45°C to +145°C.
The ...
Read more...HDMI 2.1 active switch 29 May 2020, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Diodes Incorporated announced the PI3HDX12221, an HDMI 2.1 active switch with linear ReDriver that enables manufacturers of TVs, PCs, gaming consoles and set-top boxes to adopt the latest 12 Gbps HDMI ...
Read more...Board-mount pressure sensors 29 May 2020, TRX Electronics
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ABP series of board-mount pressure sensors from Honeywell are fully calibrated and temperature compensated for sensor offset, sensitivity, temperature effects and accuracy errors (which include non-linearity, ...
Read more...The top benefits of MEMS timing 29 May 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
MEMS (micro electromechanical systems), designed to resonate and generate clocks signals, may not dominate the world of timing applications right now, but the technology’s popularity is growing. Competing ...
Read more...Versatile temperature sensor IC 25 March 2020
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Although the WSEN-TIDS temperature sensor from Würth Elektronik measures just 2,0 x 2,0 x 0,5 mm, its range of application is wide. Its accuracy in the measuring range -40°C to 125°C is ±0,5°C, while ...
Read more...IMUs that carry machine learning burden 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Designed for use in a wide variety of consumer and industrial applications, STMicroelectronics’ 6-axis iNEMO inertial measurements units (IMU) feature an embedded machine learning core (MLC) to offload ...
Read more...Versatile temperature sensor IC 29 April 2020
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Although the WSEN-TIDS temperature sensor from Würth Elektronik measures just 2,0 x 2,0 x 0,5 mm, its range of application is wide. Its accuracy in the measuring range -40°C to 125°C is ±0,5°C, while ...
Read more...ADC for harsh industrial environments 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADC120 is a low-power, eight-channel pure CMOS 12-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) specified for conversion from 50 KSps to 1 MSps, tested at 1 MSps. The architecture is based on a successive-approximation ...
Read more...MEMS-based environmental pressure sensors 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Bourns Sensors & Controls’ product line is introducing four new series of environmental sensors based on microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology. These four new series are designed for the customer ...
Read more...Digital barometric pressure sensor 25 March 2020, TRX Electronics
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
This MEMS-based barometric pressure sensor has been specifically designed to support height and pressure measurement in drones, smartphones, pedometers and other battery powered mobile systems. Omron’s ...