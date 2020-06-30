Sensor signal conditioning IC

New from Renesas Electronics is the ZSSC3240 sensor signal conditioner (SSC) – the newest member of its leading-edge SSC portfolio. The ZSSC3240 delivers high accuracy, sensitivity and flexibility for sensor applications such as resistive pressure sensors and medical infrared thermometers. This new SSC features advanced performance and speed with up to 24-bit analog-to-digital conversion (ADC) resolution.

With a flexible sensor front-end and a broad range of output interfaces, the ZSSC3240 can be used for nearly all types of resistive and absolute voltage sensor elements, enabling customers to develop complete sensing platforms from a single SSC device. This combination plus its small size makes the ZSSC3240 ideal for use with a wide variety of sensor-based devices for the industrial, consumer and medical markets, including industrial pressure transmitters, HVAC sensors, weight scales, factory automation devices, smart meters and continuous smart health monitors.

Micro-machined and silicon-based sensing elements provide mostly non-linear and very small signals, requiring special technologies to convert the sensor signal into a linearised output. The ZSSC3240 SSC facilitates both the design and production of sensor interfaces by providing programmable, highly accurate, wide gain and quantisation functions combined with powerful, high-order digital correction and linearisation algorithms.

For more information contact Jody Botha, Hi-Q Electronics, +27 11 894 8083, jody@hi-q.co.za, www.hi-q.co.za

