Company profile: Rittal

30 June 2020 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Rittal was founded by Prof. Friedhelm Loh in 1961 in Herborn, Germany. The enclosure specialist forms part of a larger family-owned group called the Friedhelm Loh Group. Today, the company has 10 000 employees across 55 subsidiaries and about 25 employees locally in South Africa. Our sister company and software specialist, EPLAN, also forms a fundamental part of our business. Its South African offices are headquartered at its premises in Edenvale, Johannesburg. In addition to its headquarters, Rittal has support teams around the country and close to its customers (KwaZulu-Natal, East London, Port Elizabeth, Gauteng, etc.).





Locally, Rittal focuses on finding and retaining the right people for the right jobs. The company prides itself on a happy, motivated workforce of around 25 people, nationwide. It is supported by a big international team to assist with any additional resources and support and this model has served well over the years.

Internationally, Rittal is the industry leader and is a well-known and trusted industry brand. Locally, marketing is vital to keep its brand top-of-mind. It hosts customer events throughout the year, places adverts, exhibits in partnership with its sister company, EPLAN, and runs social media, direct marketing and online campaigns.

Rittal services both the IT and industrial sectors – key industries include electrical engineering, IT and the automotive industry. Its products range from enclosures, power distribution and climate control to IT infrastructure, software and services. It offers online and face-to-face training, after-sales support, service call-outs, customer events, etc.

The company prides itself on remaining true to its heritage and as such, not much has changed. Its ownership structure remains family-owned and it focuses on adding value, growing and innovating to meet market demand. Rittal launches new products each year and spends years in the development phase to ensure that these are the best on the market.

Adrian Buddingh took over at the beginning of 2019 as the managing director and says, “I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. We have a lot of scope into Africa and focus on adding value and helping our clients to save and grow locally too. Our team is loyal, strong and knowledgeable.”

For more information contact Rittal, +27 11 609 8294, info@rittal.co.za, www.rittal.co.za

