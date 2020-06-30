Catalogue: Vepac Electronics

Further reading:

Würth Elektronik has extended its range of coaxial connectors and published a new catalogue. Across 174 pages, the ‘Coax Connectors’ English language catalogue presents nine product groups. The new productVerotec designs, supplies and integrates bus-based products and systems. Its extensive standard range consists of open-architecture backplanes and extender boards for VME, VME64x, VXI, VPX, VXS, CompactPCI,XP Power has released a new series of convection cooled, 600 W AC-DC power supplies. The ultra-compact power supplies deliver full load power under a wide range of conditions without additional cooling.Addressing a large range of demanding applications, the MGxx40 series is available in three input voltage ranges: 4,5 V to 13 V, 9 V to 36 V and 18 V to 76 V. A single-output version (MGFS40) is availableElectrolube’s HPA high-performance acrylic conformal coating is specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of applications such as the defence and aerospace industries. It is fast dryingThe microprocessor controlled laboratory power supply series Psi 9000 2U from Elektroautomatik offers a user-friendly, interactive handling concept along with a remarkable set of standard features, whichVepac Electronics has released a new and revised catalogue. Vepac is a leading provider of power solutions and ancillary devices used in the manufacture, integration and service of customer products andWürth Elektronik has extended its range of coaxial connectors and published a new catalogue. Across 174 pages, the ‘Coax Connectors’ English language catalogue presents nine product groups. The new productVerotec’s Diplomat metal enclosure range is recognised worldwide as one of the leading products in its field, having evolved around a number of international standards and in response to a number of trends.Electrolube’s HPA high-performance acrylic conformal coating is specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of applications such as the defence and aerospace industries. It is fast drying