Video Reel: Microchip’s SAM L11

This video (www.dataweek.co.za/*jun20-sam) provides a brief overview of Microchip Technology’s SAM L11 comprehensive security solution framework and demos to make implementation of security simple. Microchip’s SAM L11 offers industry-leading security in its performance class, featuring the industry’s first Arm Cortex-M23 with robust chip-level security features and Arm TrustZone for ARMV8-M.
Dual-core wireless MCU 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WBx0 is a dual-core wireless MCU based on an Arm Cortex-M4 core running at 64 MHz (application processor) and an Arm Cortex-M0+ core at 32 MHz (network processor).
The STM32WBx0 Value Line ...
Driver for low-current LED strips 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Opto-Electronics
Infineon Technologies’ new BCR431U is a constant-current linear LED driver IC providing low voltage drop performance for regulating LED current. It is the second device released in the new-generation ...
IGBT for 1500 V PV string inverters 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The solar power market is undergoing a trend towards 1500 V solutions, which allow for more series connections, less cable, fewer generator connection boxes and fewer inverters.
The new EasyPACK 3B ...
Wi-Fi-based fixed wireless access solutions 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi recently marked its 20th anniversary. The modern digital lifestyles rely on Wi-Fi so heavily, it is hard to imagine life before or without it. Our usage is spread across various aspects of our life ...
MOSFETs for automotive applications 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Supporting the needs of the electro-mobility market, Infineon Technologies launches its new product family: the CoolMOS CFD7A series. These silicon-based, high-performance products can be used in both ...
Bluetooth evaluation kit 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Cypress CYW920719B2Q40EVB-01 evaluation kit enables users to evaluate and develop single-chip Bluetooth applications using the CYW20719, an ultra-low-power dual-mode Bluetooth 5.0 wireless MCU (microcontroller) ...