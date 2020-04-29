Surface mount resistors and terminations

Smiths Interconnect announced the release of its extended CXH series of surface mount chip resistors and terminations. The CXH series uses a patented layout to provide improved power handling over conventional flip chart resistors, without compromising broadband performance.
This makes the CXH series well suited for a wide array of RF applications, particularly in the space and defence markets. To aid RF designers achieve top performance, the company offers multiple configuration, power handling and material options, improving design flexibility and adaptability.
The patented design (US 8, 994, 490), with added solderable outrigger pads on the sides of the chip, allows to dissipate significantly more power through the extra thermal paths (approximately 50% more than conventional surface mount solutions).
The CXH series is lead free, RoHS compliant and available in tape and reel packaging for high-volume pick-and-place applications.
The CXH Series is designed for surface mount (SMT) applications and offers:
• Up to 27 GHz of operating frequency when properly matched in a coplanar waveguide structure.
• Up to 12,5 Watts of power to supply a wide array of applications and satisfy different customers’ needs.
• Robust thick and thin film process technology, ideal for harsh environments.
• Standard resistance values ranging from 10 to 500 Ω with a standard tolerance of ±5%.
• Power handling performance tested according to MIL-PRF-55432 to ensure series qualification.
