Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Circular connectors for power, signals and data

30 June 2020 Interconnection

Standardised circular connectors have become the industry standard across a wide range of applications. Customers can find the right option for their most innovative designs with Phoenix Contact’s PLUSCON circular connectors.

The PLUSCON range offers comprehensive connection solutions for devices, supplying data rates up to 10 Gbps, up to 27 signal positions and power up to 630 V and 16 A. PLUSCON modular device connectors make it simple and cost-effective to integrate data, signal and power supply pin assignments into your devices, with a product offering that includes litz wires or round cables, PCB-mounted connectors and a range of connectors and cables for field cabling.

Compact M5 connectors deliver a range of contact options and positions, with vibration- and temperature-resistant assembly for reliable power and signal transmission, even in harsh environments.

Compact, two-piece PLUSCON M8 connectors are rugged enough to provide a reliable, gas-tight connection – even in dirty or wet environments – and accommodate outer diameters from 2,5 to 5 mm and wire sizes of 28-20 AWG. They are available as plug and socket in 3- or 4-pole versions, with colour-coded terminals that correspond to typical sensor wiring for quicker assembly.

High-density M12 connectors give you durable connections for industrial applications. Available in 12 or 17 poles as plug and socket versions, the M12 connector housing is zinc die-cast and rugged to withstand harsh industrial environments, including water spray or temporary submersion.

For more information contact TRX Electronics, +27 12 997 0509, info@trxe.com, www.trxe.com


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 111 2844
Fax: 086 234 6870
Email: info@trxe.com
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Broadband capacitors and their significance
30 June 2020, TRX Electronics , Passive Components
There are a number of circuits that require coupling RF signals or bypassing them to ground while blocking DC over extraordinarily large RF bandwidths. The applications for which they are intended typically ...

Read more...
EMI/RFI shielding cable ties
29 May 2020, Actum Electronics , Interconnection
BAND-IT EMI cable ties have been designed and manufactured to excel in mission-critical applications, such as Mil/Aero EMI/RFI (electromagnetic interference/RF interference), for the past 30&NBSP;years.  ...

Read more...
How are end-launch PCB connectors useful?
29 April 2020, RF Design , Interconnection
There has been an increasing use of RF coaxial connectors, especially microwave and millimetre-wave coaxial connectors, for high-speed digital and precision sensing applications, There is also a growing ...

Read more...
IP68 circular connectors
29 April 2020, IPD Electronics , Interconnection
Sure-Seal 7/8” IP68 connectors are designed for both signal and high-current applications. They are compatible with industrial mini-change connectors and are sealed to an IP68 rating. These 7/8” IP68 ...

Read more...
Micro-miniature circular connectors
29 April 2020, IPD Electronics , Interconnection
Available from local distributor IPD Electronics via its agreement with PEI-Genesis, Amphenol 2M series micro-miniature connectors are fully guaranteed to be intermateable with Glenair Mighty Mouse connectors. The ...

Read more...
Automotive-grade MLCCs
29 April 2020, TRX Electronics , Passive Components
Yageo's automotive grade MLCC (multilayer chip capacitor) AC/AS series is AEC-Q200 qualified as well as MIL-STD-020D tested to ensure its reliability under various temperatures (from -55°C to +150°C) ...

Read more...
Board-mount pressure sensors
29 May 2020, TRX Electronics , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ABP series of board-mount pressure sensors from Honeywell are fully calibrated and temperature compensated for sensor offset, sensitivity, temperature effects and accuracy errors (which include non-linearity, ...

Read more...
RF/microwave connectors for wide frequency ranges
29 May 2020, RFiber Solutions , Interconnection
Withwave, a supplier of versatile RF and microwave test solutions, offers a range of SMPM connectors covering 26,5 to 67 GHz. The connectors cover wide frequency ranges from RF to microwave with excellent ...

Read more...
Cable assemblies for stable phase testing
30 June 2020, RFiber Solutions , Interconnection
The W-Test series from With-Wave is a complete line of high-precision cable assemblies, designed especially for stable phase testing. They are based on optimised microwave interconnection technologies. ...

Read more...
High-density ZIF connectors
25 March 2020, IPD Electronics , Interconnection
Available from IPD Electronics through its distribution agreement with PEI-Genesis, ITT Cannon’s DL connector family is a versatile, high-density zero insertion force (ZIF) connector series with up to ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved