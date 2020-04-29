Circular connectors for power, signals and data

Standardised circular connectors have become the industry standard across a wide range of applications. Customers can find the right option for their most innovative designs with Phoenix Contact’s PLUSCON circular connectors.

The PLUSCON range offers comprehensive connection solutions for devices, supplying data rates up to 10 Gbps, up to 27 signal positions and power up to 630 V and 16 A. PLUSCON modular device connectors make it simple and cost-effective to integrate data, signal and power supply pin assignments into your devices, with a product offering that includes litz wires or round cables, PCB-mounted connectors and a range of connectors and cables for field cabling.

Compact M5 connectors deliver a range of contact options and positions, with vibration- and temperature-resistant assembly for reliable power and signal transmission, even in harsh environments.

Compact, two-piece PLUSCON M8 connectors are rugged enough to provide a reliable, gas-tight connection – even in dirty or wet environments – and accommodate outer diameters from 2,5 to 5 mm and wire sizes of 28-20 AWG. They are available as plug and socket in 3- or 4-pole versions, with colour-coded terminals that correspond to typical sensor wiring for quicker assembly.

High-density M12 connectors give you durable connections for industrial applications. Available in 12 or 17 poles as plug and socket versions, the M12 connector housing is zinc die-cast and rugged to withstand harsh industrial environments, including water spray or temporary submersion.

For more information contact TRX Electronics, +27 12 997 0509, info@trxe.com, www.trxe.com

