Circular connectors for power, signals and data

Standardised circular connectors have become the industry standard across a wide range of applications. Customers can find the right option for their most innovative designs with Phoenix Contact’s PLUSCON circular connectors.
The PLUSCON range offers comprehensive connection solutions for devices, supplying data rates up to 10 Gbps, up to 27 signal positions and power up to 630 V and 16 A. PLUSCON modular device connectors make it simple and cost-effective to integrate data, signal and power supply pin assignments into your devices, with a product offering that includes litz wires or round cables, PCB-mounted connectors and a range of connectors and cables for field cabling.
Compact M5 connectors deliver a range of contact options and positions, with vibration- and temperature-resistant assembly for reliable power and signal transmission, even in harsh environments.
Compact, two-piece PLUSCON M8 connectors are rugged enough to provide a reliable, gas-tight connection – even in dirty or wet environments – and accommodate outer diameters from 2,5 to 5 mm and wire sizes of 28-20 AWG. They are available as plug and socket in 3- or 4-pole versions, with colour-coded terminals that correspond to typical sensor wiring for quicker assembly.
High-density M12 connectors give you durable connections for industrial applications. Available in 12 or 17 poles as plug and socket versions, the M12 connector housing is zinc die-cast and rugged to withstand harsh industrial environments, including water spray or temporary submersion.
Broadband capacitors and their significance 30 June 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
There are a number of circuits that require coupling RF signals or bypassing them to ground while blocking DC over extraordinarily large RF bandwidths. The applications for which they are intended typically ...
Read more...EMI/RFI shielding cable ties 29 May 2020, Actum Electronics
, Interconnection
BAND-IT EMI cable ties have been designed and manufactured to excel in mission-critical applications, such as Mil/Aero EMI/RFI (electromagnetic interference/RF interference), for the past 30&NBSP;years.
...
Read more...How are end-launch PCB connectors useful? 29 April 2020, RF Design
, Interconnection
There has been an increasing use of RF coaxial connectors, especially microwave and millimetre-wave coaxial connectors, for high-speed digital and precision sensing applications, There is also a growing ...
Read more...IP68 circular connectors 29 April 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
Sure-Seal 7/8” IP68 connectors are designed for both signal and high-current applications. They are compatible with industrial mini-change connectors and are sealed to an IP68 rating.
These 7/8” IP68 ...
Read more...Micro-miniature circular connectors 29 April 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
Available from local distributor IPD Electronics via its agreement with PEI-Genesis, Amphenol 2M series micro-miniature connectors are fully guaranteed to be intermateable with Glenair Mighty Mouse connectors. The ...
Read more...Automotive-grade MLCCs 29 April 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
Yageo's automotive grade MLCC (multilayer chip capacitor) AC/AS series is AEC-Q200 qualified as well as MIL-STD-020D tested to ensure its reliability under various temperatures (from -55°C to +150°C) ...
Read more...Board-mount pressure sensors 29 May 2020, TRX Electronics
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ABP series of board-mount pressure sensors from Honeywell are fully calibrated and temperature compensated for sensor offset, sensitivity, temperature effects and accuracy errors (which include non-linearity, ...
Read more...RF/microwave connectors for wide frequency ranges 29 May 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Withwave, a supplier of versatile RF and microwave test solutions, offers a range of SMPM connectors covering 26,5 to 67 GHz. The connectors cover wide frequency ranges from RF to microwave with excellent ...
Read more...Cable assemblies for stable phase testing 30 June 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
The W-Test series from With-Wave is a complete line of high-precision cable assemblies, designed especially for stable phase testing. They are based on optimised microwave interconnection technologies. ...
Read more...High-density ZIF connectors 25 March 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
Available from IPD Electronics through its distribution agreement with PEI-Genesis, ITT Cannon’s DL connector family is a versatile, high-density zero insertion force (ZIF) connector series with up to ...