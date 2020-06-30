Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

New low-power MCU from Renesas

30 June 2020 DSP, Micros & Memory

The RE01-256k is the newest member of Renesas Electronics’ RE microcontroller (MCU) family, implemented on the unique silicon on thin buried oxide (SOTB) ultra-low power process from Renesas. It offers a market leading EEMBC ULP-CP benchmark figure of 705, with active current consumption down to 12 μA/MHz and standby down to 100 nA.

The key features of the RE01-256k include an Arm Cortex-M0+ CPU, an operating frequency of up to 32 MHz, and up to 64 MHz in boost mode, a frequency lock loop (FLL), memory of 256 KB Flash and 128 KB SRAM, energy harvesting controller (EHC), crypto engine, trusted secure IP (TSIP), and a tiny 72-pin WLBGA package measuring 2,9 x 3,1 mm.

The RE01 is supported by software tools from Renesas and IAR, which are available from the respective websites, and an evaluation kit for each specific member of the RE01 family, which allows the user to easily evaluate the use of the RE01 in their application.

For more information contact Jody Botha, Hi-Q Electronics, +27 11 894 8083, jody@hi-q.co.za, www.hi-q.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 595 1307
Fax: +27 21 595 3820
Email: sales@hi-q.co.za
www: www.hi-q.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Hi-Q Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Diodes for RF/microwave applications
30 June 2020, Hi-Q Electronics , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Skyworks’ broad portfolio of PIN, limiter, Schottky, and varactor diodes are ideal for WLAN, infrastructure, handset, Satcom (LNB/DBS-CATV), automotive, aerospace and defence, test and measurement, metering, ...

Read more...
Sensor signal conditioning IC
30 June 2020, Hi-Q Electronics , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
New from Renesas Electronics is the ZSSC3240 sensor signal conditioner (SSC) – the newest member of its leading-edge SSC portfolio. The ZSSC3240 delivers high accuracy, sensitivity and flexibility for ...

Read more...
Industrial-grade 32 GB DRAM modules
29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics , DSP, Micros & Memory
32 GB DRAM modules from Innodisk are the newest industrial-grade, high-capacity DRAM series launched with expanded capacity. Targeted at core network switches for 5G technology – touted as a much faster, ...

Read more...
Microcontrollers for functional safety
29 May 2020, Avnet South Africa , DSP, Micros & Memory
As the Internet of Things (IoT) delivers greater connectivity for industrial and home applications and as connected vehicles enhance cabin and operational features, higher-performance microcontrollers ...

Read more...
Enabling cloud connectivity to all Microchip MCUs and MPUs
25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa , DSP, Micros & Memory
Due to the fragmented nature of the Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace, increasing project complexity and costs, today’s developers face more challenges in design decisions than ever before. These challenges ...

Read more...
High-speed DDR4 SDRAMs
29 April 2020, Future Electronics , DSP, Micros & Memory
Alliance Memory has expanded its product offering with a new line of high-speed CMOS DDR4 SDRAMs. For improved performance over previous-generation DDR3 devices, the 4 GB AS4C256M16D4 and AS4C512M8D4 ...

Read more...
Cryptographic MCU protects against malware
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , DSP, Micros & Memory
With the rapid growth of 5G including new cellular infrastructure, growing networks and data centres supporting expanding cloud computing, developers are seeking new ways to ensure operating systems remain ...

Read more...
MCU with embedded LoRa transceiver
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32WL is the world’s first wireless microcontroller (MCU) to integrate a LoRa transceiver on its silicon die. Until now, the industry either had discrete MCUs and transceivers, or both components ...

Read more...
Industrial-grade 32 GB DRAM modules
25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics , DSP, Micros & Memory
32 GB DRAM modules from Innodisk are the newest industrial-grade, high-capacity DRAM series launched with expanded capacity. Targeted at core network switches for 5G technology – touted as a much faster, ...

Read more...
New PIC MCU family
25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa , DSP, Micros & Memory
In microcontroller (MCU)-based system design, software is often the bottleneck for both time to market and system performance. By offloading many software tasks to hardware, Microchip Technology’s new ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved