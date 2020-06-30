New low-power MCU from Renesas

30 June 2020

The RE01-256k is the newest member of Renesas Electronics’ RE microcontroller (MCU) family, implemented on the unique silicon on thin buried oxide (SOTB) ultra-low power process from Renesas. It offers a market leading EEMBC ULP-CP benchmark figure of 705, with active current consumption down to 12 μA/MHz and standby down to 100 nA.

The key features of the RE01-256k include an Arm Cortex-M0+ CPU, an operating frequency of up to 32 MHz, and up to 64 MHz in boost mode, a frequency lock loop (FLL), memory of 256 KB Flash and 128 KB SRAM, energy harvesting controller (EHC), crypto engine, trusted secure IP (TSIP), and a tiny 72-pin WLBGA package measuring 2,9 x 3,1 mm.

The RE01 is supported by software tools from Renesas and IAR, which are available from the respective websites, and an evaluation kit for each specific member of the RE01 family, which allows the user to easily evaluate the use of the RE01 in their application.

