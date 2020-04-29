CeraCharge now available in a small packing unit

TDK is presenting a new packing unit for CeraCharge, the world’s first SMD technology solid-state rechargeable battery, in the compact size EIA 1812 (4,4 x 3,0 x 1,1 mm). The packing unit (B73180A0101M199) includes 10 blister-packed CeraCharge batteries which come in a vacuum-sealed plastic bag.
The components are manufactured in regular series production and are suitable for test purposes, prototype construction and the installation of pilot lines. The packing unit can be obtained quickly and easily from selected TDK service distributors.
CeraCharge can be recharged more than 1000 times, and has a capacity of 100 µAh at a nominal voltage of 1,5 V. Currents in the range of a few mA can also be rapidly drawn. Thanks to the SMD technology, it is simple to fit the batteries and process them in reflow soldering processes, which in turn reduces the production costs of the device. CeraCharge is designed for a temperature range of -20°C to +80°C.
Unlike most ordinary technologies, CeraCharge is a solid-state rechargeable battery that uses a ceramic solid as electrolyte instead of liquid electrolyte, thus eliminating the risk of fire, explosion or leakage of electrolyte fluid. In a similar way to ceramic capacitors, CeraCharge is based on multilayer technology and combines a relatively high energy density in a very compact space with process security, when manufacturing multilayer construction components.
To increase capacity and voltage, individual CeraCharge chips can be connected in series and in parallel as required, opening up a very wide spectrum of potential uses – especially in IoT applications. For example, this could include real-time clocks, Bluetooth beacons, wearables or energy harvesting.
Multi-sensor IoT module 29 July 2020, Electrocomp
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
TDK announced worldwide availability of the InvenSense SmartBug, a compact, wireless multi-sensor solution designed for a plethora of commercial and consumer IoT applications. The out-of-the-box solution ...
Read more...DIN rail enclosures 30 June 2020, Electrocomp
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing has announced its 1597DIN family of UL94-V0 flame-retardant plastic enclosures for mounting to standard IEC/EN 60715 35 mm DIN rails for applications such as industrial control equipment, ...
Read more...Robust temperature sensor for E-mobility 30 June 2020, Electrocomp
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The new B58703M1103A* temperature sensor is specially developed for demanding E-mobility applications, which call for high long-term stability. The NTC sensor is designed for a temperature range of -40°C ...
Read more...Surface mount resistors and terminations 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Passive Components
Smiths Interconnect announced the release of its extended CXH series of surface mount chip resistors and terminations. The CXH series uses a patented layout to provide improved power handling over conventional ...
Read more...Broadband capacitors and their significance 30 June 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
There are a number of circuits that require coupling RF signals or bypassing them to ground while blocking DC over extraordinarily large RF bandwidths. The applications for which they are intended typically ...
Read more...Thick-film chip resistors 29 April 2020, Electrocomp
, Passive Components
Bourns announced the introduction of its new Model CR01005 series thick-film chip resistor. This extra small – 01005 inch (0402 metric) – CR01005 series broadens the general purpose thick-film chip resistor ...
Read more...Automotive-grade MLCCs 29 April 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
Yageo's automotive grade MLCC (multilayer chip capacitor) AC/AS series is AEC-Q200 qualified as well as MIL-STD-020D tested to ensure its reliability under various temperatures (from -55°C to +150°C) ...
Read more...Chip resistors in automotive grade 29 May 2020, Altron Arrow
, Passive Components
Vishay has enhanced its MC AT precision series of automotive grade thin film chip resistors with a wider range of resistance values from 47 Ω to 10 MΩ in the 1206 case size. The MCA 1206 AT is the industry’s ...
Read more...Storage choke against harmonic distortion 29 April 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Passive Components
The WE-LHMD is an SMT-mountable storage choke from Würth Elektronik optimised for filter topologies in Class-D amplifiers. Thanks to their iron powder cores, the high-current inductors for audio applications ...
Read more...Dual-channel high-speed protector 29 April 2020, Electrocomp
, Circuit & System Protection
Bourns announced the release of the Model TBU-RS085-300-WH, for use in RS-485 communication interface protection. The part is an integrated dual-channel transient blocking unit (TBU) over-current and ...