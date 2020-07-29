Company profile: Electronic Industry Supplies

Electronic Industry Supplies was founded by Helmut Reussenzehn in Pretoria in 1988, and has been operating from its current premises in Parktown, Johannesburg, since April 1993. Its relatively compact staff complement of three employees perfectly suits the company’s philosophy of creating and maintaining close, long-lasting relationships with its clients. “Our way to market is generally through visiting companies and keeping in touch through online and media, however we need to stay close to the end users which is a combination of hands-on, face-to-face interaction,” Reussenzehn explains.

Electronic Industry Supplies’ products are the result of decades of intensive, consistent customer focus. This diverse product portfolio includes products and components for the segment of the electronics industry which performs population of printed circuit boards (PCBs). Its products are aligned to meet the challenges of an ever changing world and market.



“Electronic Industry Supplies has been in existence since 12 July, 1988 and in that time has moved from strength to strength,” says Reussenzehn. “The main trust of our business is the supplying of imported electronic and electrical components and related materials. We have established a reputation of such reliability and high quality that Siemens has given us the go-ahead to ship to stock, without prior inspection. We also have earned their trust and respect with our constantly excellent service.

“The components that we supply are brought in from Germany, England, Belgium, Switzerland, USA, Japan and Hong Kong. We attend, at least once a year, an exhibition in Germany called Electronica and Productronica which alternate each year and which enable us to keep up to date with continually changing technology. We rate customer satisfaction as our most prominent and important objective.





“Electronic Industry Supplies has been situated in Johannesburg since March 1993, and we keep an extensive quantity of the most commonly ordered products in stock, for the convenience of our customers. Other non-stock items or specially manufactured products from our principals have a short delivery of +/-2 weeks.”

The portfolio of brands represented by Electronic Industry Supplies includes AEGIS, Ametek, API - Electromagnetic Integrated Solutions, Batten & Allen, Cimatec, CM, Compel, Conec, ECD, GT Sonic, Haldemann, Haver + Boecker, Heraeus (electronic circuit materials), Heyden + Still, Holland Shielding, Ingun, JBC, JOT Automation, Leonhardy, MEKKO, Metochek, Metro, Norwe, Optelec, PAF, PBT Works, Ritz, Schwarzpunkt, Stannol, Vliesstoff Kasper, WEETECH, Zestron.

