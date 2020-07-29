Zestron touts broad use of its cleaning agents

The cleaning agents of the VIGON PE series for power electronics have been successfully established in the market and are qualified by leading power module manufacturers, according to Zestron.



Each cleaning agent provides excellent cleaning performance and reliably removes flux residues from power modules/DCBs after die attach or heatsink soldering. The cleaning agents ensure optimal copper deoxidation, provide homogenously activated substrates and protect them against reoxidation, leading to the best conditions for subsequent processes such as wire bonding or moulding. Especially during qualification by shear tests, boards cleaned with VIGON PE products achieve constantly good results.

The alkaline VIGON PE 190A as well as the two pH-neutral products VIGON PE 180 and VIGON PE 200 are suitable for passivation of all materials, such as sensitive metals (Cu, Ni, Al, Au, Ag) and chip surfaces. The cleaning agents are recommended for spray-in-air processes and can be used in batch as well as inline machines. Ultrasonic dip tank processes are also possible.



VIGON N 600 has become established on the market over more than ten years.

The cleaning agent VIGON N 600 removes a broad range of flux residues from electronic assemblies and has, due to its pH neutrality, very good compatibility with sensitive components, especially metals like aluminium, brass, nickel and polymers. It can be used in both batch and inline systems to clean standard and low-standoff components and shows good cleaning results even at low application concentrations.

Since its launch as the first pH neutral cleaning agent worldwide within this application area, the MPC (Micro Phase Cleaning) cleaning agent has been qualified by numerous international customers in the defence, telecommunications, aerospace and automotive industries.

