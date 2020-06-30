Configured computing systems and individual elements

Verotec has a selection of configured systems plus individual elements such as backplanes, power supplies and cooling products, which are compliant with the PICMG/VITA specifications, and supported by a range of accessories. It offers these on standard VME and CompactPCI platforms across various mechanical form factors, with customisation options to suit specific applications.
Verotec offers a number of standard COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) integrated systems to address the needs of today’s varied industrial computing demands. For VME64/VPX and CompactPCI platforms, it offers Type H, Type D and Type V chassis, each with its own unique form-factor and configuration options. For desktop VPX software and hardware development, the TecSYS chassis is available, and for next-generation carrier grade telecoms applications the A6R ATCA system is offered.
Designed for use in either 19-inch rackmount or desktop applications, the H12 chassis is Verotec’s slimmest horizontal chassis. Fully compliant to IEEE 1101.10/11, the chassis is ideal for housing either VME64x or CompactPCI cards in low board count applications while still maintaining a full-width rear transition capability. It is ideal for development or target/deployable systems requiring minimum space with its robust yet cost-effective design. System cooling is optimised for efficiency with a push-pull configuration, providing sufficient cooling for the demanding requirements of the latest CPU boards when used in a 1U form-factor system. The top cover can easily be removed to provide excellent access, ideal for testing and development activities.
The powerful impact of protecting future LED lighting applications 29 July 2020, Vepac Electronics
The importance of electro-chemical products and their ability to protect LEDs and associated products from adverse environmental conditions, while at the same time ensuring efficient heat dissipation from these components.
Pentek accelerates real-time recording 29 July 2020, Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Pentek has introduced a new addition to the Talon series of recorders, the Model RTR 2757 4U 19-inch rackmount recorder. This new recorder complements Pentek's Quartz RFSoC products that stream digitised ...
Programmable electronic DC loads with energy recovery 30 June 2020, Vepac Electronics
Elektro-Automatik's new series of electronic DC loads with energy recovery to mains, called EA-ELR 9000 HP, is an advancement of the series EA-ELR 9000. It offers a wider AC input range for operation ...
Laser diode driver power supplies 30 June 2020, Vepac Electronics
DEI offers a variety of laser diode driver instruments designed with the laser researcher, system designer and scientist in mind. In both bench-top and rack-mount configurations, as well as a variety ...
Catalogue: Vepac Electronics 30 June 2020, Vepac Electronics
Vepac Electronics has released a new and revised catalogue. Vepac is a leading provider of power solutions and ancillary devices used in the manufacture, integration and service of customer products and ...
Backplanes for various computing architectures 30 June 2020, Vepac Electronics
Verotec designs, supplies and integrates bus-based products and systems. Its extensive standard range consists of open-architecture backplanes and extender boards for VME, VME64x, VXI, VPX, VXS, CompactPCI, ...
PCIe Gen 4 switches 30 June 2020, Avnet South Africa
To support cloud, data centre and hyperscale computing that facilitates advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Microchip Technology released to production its Switchtec ...
Fanless 600 W power supplies 30 June 2020, Vepac Electronics
XP Power has released a new series of convection cooled, 600 W AC-DC power supplies. The ultra-compact power supplies deliver full load power under a wide range of conditions without additional cooling. ...