Configured computing systems and individual elements

29 July 2020 Computer/Embedded Technology

Verotec has a selection of configured systems plus individual elements such as backplanes, power supplies and cooling products, which are compliant with the PICMG/VITA specifications, and supported by a range of accessories. It offers these on standard VME and CompactPCI platforms across various mechanical form factors, with customisation options to suit specific applications.

Verotec offers a number of standard COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) integrated systems to address the needs of today’s varied industrial computing demands. For VME64/VPX and CompactPCI platforms, it offers Type H, Type D and Type V chassis, each with its own unique form-factor and configuration options. For desktop VPX software and hardware development, the TecSYS chassis is available, and for next-generation carrier grade telecoms applications the A6R ATCA system is offered.

Designed for use in either 19-inch rackmount or desktop applications, the H12 chassis is Verotec’s slimmest horizontal chassis. Fully compliant to IEEE 1101.10/11, the chassis is ideal for housing either VME64x or CompactPCI cards in low board count applications while still maintaining a full-width rear transition capability. It is ideal for development or target/deployable systems requiring minimum space with its robust yet cost-effective design. System cooling is optimised for efficiency with a push-pull configuration, providing sufficient cooling for the demanding requirements of the latest CPU boards when used in a 1U form-factor system. The top cover can easily be removed to provide excellent access, ideal for testing and development activities.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





