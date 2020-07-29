Arc fusion fibre splicer

The Fujikura-90S arc fusion splicer was recently launched in South Africa. This is the newest addition to the Fujikura range of splicers, replacing the 70S+ unit. The 90S can be utilised in any field splicing application seen today: long-haul terrestrial and submarine LEAF fibres, last mile and FTTx installations, etc. The unit splices all fibre types including all types single-mode and multi-mode, bend-insensitive fibres in drop cables, loose buffer fibre, splice-on connectors, etc.

The speed and accuracy of the 90S even make it suitable for certain production and specialty environments, where high output, tight packaging, and low loss requirements are needed. The 90S is designed to keep you going with an extended battery life of 300 splice and heat cycles.

The faster automated features of the 90S fusion splicer reduce installation times. With this splicer, an operator can complete the entire splicing process from splicing to heating without touching the 90S and only moving the fibre. The fibre retention clamps support the automated operations. When the sheath clamps open automatically after splicing, the fibre retention clamps gently hold the spliced fibre to keep it from flying out. The retention clamps release when the fibre is lifted by the operator.

The 90S features automated wind protectors, clamps, heater as well as a multi-function carry case with a separate work tray. It also uniquely features active blade management technology via Bluetooth connectivity. This capability allows automatic cleaver blade rotation when the splicer judges the blade is worn. Also, the 90S fusion splicer can connect to two CT50 cleavers simultaneously. The 90S fusion splicer displays the remaining blade life and informs the user when a blade height change, position change, or new blade is required.

The standard kit includes the 90S splicer, CT50 Bluetooth cleaver as well as a multi-function carry case with a separate work tray. Local supplier IC Logistix also includes a free toolkit.

