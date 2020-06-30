Single- and dual-channel DACs

The MCP47CXBXX/MCP48CXBXX are single- and dual-channel 8-bit, 10-bit and 12-bit buffered voltage output digital-to-analog converters (DAC), with volatile or MTP memory and an I2C/SPI interface. The MTP memory can be written by the user up to 32 times, for each specific register.
The non-volatile memory, made by Microchip Technology, includes power-up output values, device configuration registers and general purpose memory. Applications include set-point or offset trimming, sensor calibration (cameras, thermostats), low-power portable instrumentation (smart devices, headsets), PC peripherals and data acquisition systems (automotive, industrial applications).
Li-ion battery protection package 29 July 2020, Altron Arrow
, Circuit & System Protection
The AP9221 is a single-package protection solution specially designed for single-cell Li+ rechargeable batteries in portable and wearable equipment. Made by Diodes Incorporated, it provides rich battery ...
Read more...Smallest automotive maXTouch controllers 29 July 2020, Altron Arrow, Avnet South Africa
, DSP, Micros & Memory
To help enhance and ease today’s driving experience, automotive manufacturers are implementing additional touch displays beyond the centre infotainment display (CID). Supporting the application of these ...
Read more...MOSFET half-bridge power stage 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new 30 V n-channel MOSFET half-bridge power stage that combines a high-side TrenchFET MOSFET and low-side SkyFET MOSFET with integrated Schottky diode in one compact ...
Read more...Cypress ships one billionth USB-C device 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, News
Cypress, an Infineon Technologies company, announced that in less than five years, the company has achieved a landmark milestone by shipping its one billionth USB-C device. As the leading provider of ...
Read more...18 V synchronous buck converters 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Suitable for consumer and industrial applications, Diodes Incorporated announced the AP62xxx family of high-efficiency synchronous step-down DC-DC converters including the AP62250 (2,5 A), AP62300 (3 A), ...
Read more...Robust temperature sensor for E-mobility 30 June 2020, Electrocomp
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The new B58703M1103A* temperature sensor is specially developed for demanding E-mobility applications, which call for high long-term stability. The NTC sensor is designed for a temperature range of -40°C ...
Read more...MOSFET half-bridge power stage 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new 30 V n-channel MOSFET half-bridge power stage that combines a high-side TrenchFET MOSFET and low-side SkyFET MOSFET with integrated Schottky diode in one compact ...
Read more...Dual-core wireless MCU 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WBx0 is a dual-core wireless MCU based on an Arm Cortex-M4 core running at 64 MHz (application processor) and an Arm Cortex-M0+ core at 32 MHz (network processor).
The STM32WBx0 Value Line ...
Read more...What’s in your healthcare monitor? 29 July 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
System designers of portable and wireless medical monitoring devices used for in-home patient health monitoring purposes face daunting design challenges such as thermally- and space-constrained enclosures, as well as being able to transmit data without interference or interruption.