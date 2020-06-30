Categories

Single- and dual-channel DACs

29 July 2020 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The MCP47CXBXX/MCP48CXBXX are single- and dual-channel 8-bit, 10-bit and 12-bit buffered voltage output digital-to-analog converters (DAC), with volatile or MTP memory and an I2C/SPI interface. The MTP memory can be written by the user up to 32 times, for each specific register.

The non-volatile memory, made by Microchip Technology, includes power-up output values, device configuration registers and general purpose memory. Applications include set-point or offset trimming, sensor calibration (cameras, thermostats), low-power portable instrumentation (smart devices, headsets), PC peripherals and data acquisition systems (automotive, industrial applications).

For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, dventer@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


