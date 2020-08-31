Company profile: Vepac Electronics

Vepac Electronics was formed in 1987 and has been operating in South Africa since 1976 as Vero UK.

Vepac Electronics was formed as a management buyout of Vero UK by the management at the time led by John Blackwell. This comprised both Johannesburg and Cape Town facilities.

The current management bought the assets in 2008 and has grown the scope and product portfolio to cover several vertical markets including avionics, research and development, automation, railway, manufacturing and allied industries in southern Africa.

Vepac moved from Edenvale to its current facility in Linbro Business Park as part of the Electrocomp Group to optimise logistics and back office infrastructure as well as sales outlets countrywide through the group. The company has competent and skilled staff in sales, marketing, technical and financial skills which are complemented by the group. Its sales and technical staff have a combined industry experience of over 50 years.

Vepac’s sales and marketing model is a combination of direct customer interaction, online presence, media publications and also long-term relationships with companies and engineering, and research and development people in the industry.





The company serves various vertical market segments in power conversion – with probably the widest range of power supplies from one source − printed circuit board assembly equipment, cleaning, coating electro chemicals, connectors, enclosure packaging, test and measurement instruments, factory automation devices, batteries and various allied products and systems.

Vepac has over the years narrowed its focus to specific products and markets and as a result has stopped training, software and installation support in some instances where it did not make economic sense.





The company believes that its specific product portfolio has an interesting growth market possibility and is excited about some of the product releases from its principals, for example Cosel Power has just released a world leading 1200 W AC-DC brick for industrial and medical application.

One of its other principals, EA Elektro Automatik, is a leader in bidirectional DC power supplies up to 30 kW and various PV (photovoltaic) simulation and electronic loads which can be stacked up to 150 kW. XP Glassman recently introduced a 1200 W at 1 kV to 60 kV power supply.

Vepac represents and mainly sources its products and systems from European, American and Japanese suppliers, some which are family owned businesses dating back to the 1950s.

Vepac received a 25 year award at the last electronica exhibition in Munich from Crane Aerospace Interpoint USA, which manufactures electronics for extreme environments in space and defence, as well as high reliability requirements for commercial air and industrial applications for dedicated service and commitment to the avionics and defence industries for many years.

The company is also a member of various industry bodies and complies with all legislative requirements and is ISO 9001 qualified.

