Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Company profile: Vepac Electronics

31 August 2020 News

Vepac Electronics was formed in 1987 and has been operating in South Africa since 1976 as Vero UK.

Vepac Electronics was formed as a management buyout of Vero UK by the management at the time led by John Blackwell. This comprised both Johannesburg and Cape Town facilities.

The current management bought the assets in 2008 and has grown the scope and product portfolio to cover several vertical markets including avionics, research and development, automation, railway, manufacturing and allied industries in southern Africa.

Vepac moved from Edenvale to its current facility in Linbro Business Park as part of the Electrocomp Group to optimise logistics and back office infrastructure as well as sales outlets countrywide through the group. The company has competent and skilled staff in sales, marketing, technical and financial skills which are complemented by the group. Its sales and technical staff have a combined industry experience of over 50 years.

Vepac’s sales and marketing model is a combination of direct customer interaction, online presence, media publications and also long-term relationships with companies and engineering, and research and development people in the industry.


The company serves various vertical market segments in power conversion – with probably the widest range of power supplies from one source − printed circuit board assembly equipment, cleaning, coating electro chemicals, connectors, enclosure packaging, test and measurement instruments, factory automation devices, batteries and various allied products and systems.

Vepac has over the years narrowed its focus to specific products and markets and as a result has stopped training, software and installation support in some instances where it did not make economic sense.


The company believes that its specific product portfolio has an interesting growth market possibility and is excited about some of the product releases from its principals, for example Cosel Power has just released a world leading 1200 W AC-DC brick for industrial and medical application.

One of its other principals, EA Elektro Automatik, is a leader in bidirectional DC power supplies up to 30 kW and various PV (photovoltaic) simulation and electronic loads which can be stacked up to 150 kW. XP Glassman recently introduced a 1200 W at 1 kV to 60 kV power supply.

Vepac represents and mainly sources its products and systems from European, American and Japanese suppliers, some which are family owned businesses dating back to the 1950s.

Vepac received a 25 year award at the last electronica exhibition in Munich from Crane Aerospace Interpoint USA, which manufactures electronics for extreme environments in space and defence, as well as high reliability requirements for commercial air and industrial applications for dedicated service and commitment to the avionics and defence industries for many years.

The company is also a member of various industry bodies and complies with all legislative requirements and is ISO 9001 qualified.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Fax: +27 11 608 1661
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Enough of 2020 already
31 August 2020, Technews Publishing , News
Forgive me, but I don’t think I’m alone in being a bit all over the place mentally at the moment. So far, two of my colleagues have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 and have fortunately recovered. ...

Read more...
Tribute to Paul Soteriou
31 August 2020 , News
Paul Soteriou, a man always willing to share what he had with a smile and with a deep-found love for South Africa, passed away earlier this year.

Read more...
Personality profile: Brian Andrew
31 August 2020, RS Components (SA) , News
With a father who is a civil engineer and an older brother who is a chemical engineer, you could say engineering was in the DNA of Brian Andrew.

Read more...
SA company scores in major international renewable energy project
31 August 2020, ETION Create , News
South African-based Etion Create has been selected as one of the preferred suppliers in the Sofia offshore wind farm project in the United Kingdom, one of the largest in the world. Etion Create, an original ...

Read more...
South African stakeholders commit to responsible AI
31 August 2020 , News
Much like a microcosm of our socio-economic context, the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape in South Africa is uneven and burdened with regulatory challenges. If not addressed, these challenges could ...

Read more...
Clearing the Static
31 August 2020, Actum Electronics , News
Ionisation and static control Electronic products normally consist of conductors and insulators. Within the ESD-protected workstation, insulators can be found on products such as PCBs, onthe tools being ...

Read more...
Women taking the lead in engineering
31 August 2020 , Editor's Choice, News
Alaris Antennas is an engineering company specialising in the design and production of (often) customised antennas for electronic warfare. This is not an industry that typically attracts women to steer ...

Read more...
Promoting women in the smart meter sector
31 August 2020 , News
Trade careers have traditionally been more male dominated, but they are also a fantastic opportunity for women and this should be a focus of the smart meter market.

Read more...
Healthcare, industrial and ITE power supplies
31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
New from XP Power is the ECH450 series of compact, high-efficiency power supplies available in open-frame or a range of enclosed formats. Delivering 250 W when convection cooled and the full 450 W when ...

Read more...
Terminal assemblies and pins
31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics , Interconnection
Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved