Coilcraft has released its latest mini air core inductors, the 1512SP/2712SP Series. Specifications include Q factors up to 100 at 150 MHz; a wide range of standard EIA inductance values from 2,5 to 150 nH with tolerances as low as 2%; tight tolerance that can eliminate circuit tuning, an acrylic jacket providing a flat top for pick-and-place; solder coated leads to ensure reliable soldering; high Q and tight tolerances.
The components are available in two sizes: 4,45 x 3,94 x 3,15 mm and 6,86 x 4,45 x 3,15 mm, are RoHS-compliant 260°C compatible, terminations, with tin-silver over copper and COTS Plus tin-silver-copper and tin-lead terminations available.
PIN diode SPST switch 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The F192A from Kratos is a non-reflective PIN diode SPST (single pole, single throw) switch that operates from 0,2 to 18 GHz. This high-speed switch has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB with isolation ...
Read more...LTE Cat. 1 module with 3G fallback 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LARA-R281 from u-blox is an LTE Cat 1 Module with 3G fallback connectivity for operation in Europe (EMEA). It supports the LTE bands (1, 3, 8, 20 and 28) used by the European MNOs for LTE services ...
Read more...Mini air core inductors 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Passive Components
Coilcraft has released its latest mini air core inductors, the 1512SP /2712SP Series. Specifications include Q factors up to 100 at 150 MHz; a wide range of standard EIA inductance values from 2,5 to ...
Read more...Bluetooth 5.2 SoC for small two-layer PCBs 31 August 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The nRF52805 from Nordic Semiconductor is a Bluetooth 5.2 System-on-Chip (SoC) which is designed for small two-layer PCB designs. This SoC has been developed for cost-constrained applications and is an ...
Read more...10-bit programmable RF attenuator 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The PE70A6001 from Pasternack Enterprises is a 10-bit programmable attenuator that operates from 18 to 40 GHz. This pin diode attenuator provides an attenuation from 0 to 30 dB with a step resolution ...
Read more...Wideband cellular SMD antenna 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The PA.176.A from Taoglas is a patent-pending, 5G/4G wideband cellular SMD antenna designed especially for direct mounting on a device’s PCB. It provides very high efficiency across multiple cellular ...
Read more...UWB terminal mount antenna 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas TU.60 is a unique dipole terminal ultra-wideband (UWB) antenna designed to cover all worldwide UWB frequencies between 3,5 and 8 GHz. With excellent efficiency and an omnidirectional radiation ...
Read more...Bluetooth 5.2 SoC for small two-layer PCBs 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The nRF52805 from Nordic Semiconductor is a Bluetooth 5.2 System-on-Chip (SoC) which is designed for small two-layer PCB designs. This SoC has been developed for cost-constrained applications and is an ...
Read more...Bluetooth SiP for wearables and medical devices 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor announced that Tangshan, China-based Tangshan Hongjia Electronic Technology has selected Nordic’s nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocol ...