PIN diode SPST switch

29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

LTE Cat. 1 module with 3G fallback

29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Mini air core inductors

29 July 2020, RF Design , Passive Components

Supercapacitors usurping batteries, says IDTechEx

31 August 2020 , Passive Components

Bluetooth 5.2 SoC for small two-layer PCBs

31 August 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

10-bit programmable RF attenuator

29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Wideband cellular SMD antenna

29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

UWB terminal mount antenna

29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Bluetooth SiP for wearables and medical devices

30 June 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The F192A from Kratos is a non-reflective PIN diode SPST (single pole, single throw) switch that operates from 0,2 to 18 GHz. This high-speed switch has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB with isolationThe LARA-R281 from u-blox is an LTE Cat 1 Module with 3G fallback connectivity for operation in Europe (EMEA). It supports the LTE bands (1, 3, 8, 20 and 28) used by the European MNOs for LTE servicesCoilcraft has released its latest mini air core inductors, the 1512SP /2712SP Series. Specifications include Q factors up to 100 at 150 MHz; a wide range of standard EIA inductance values from 2,5 toA new IDTechEx report shows that supercapacitors have started to replace 10% of lithium-ion batteries and also help to kill lead-acid.The nRF52805 from Nordic Semiconductor is a Bluetooth 5.2 System-on-Chip (SoC) which is designed for small two-layer PCB designs. This SoC has been developed for cost-constrained applications and is anThe PE70A6001 from Pasternack Enterprises is a 10-bit programmable attenuator that operates from 18 to 40 GHz. This pin diode attenuator provides an attenuation from 0 to 30 dB with a step resolutionThe PA.176.A from Taoglas is a patent-pending, 5G/4G wideband cellular SMD antenna designed especially for direct mounting on a device’s PCB. It provides very high efficiency across multiple cellularThe Taoglas TU.60 is a unique dipole terminal ultra-wideband (UWB) antenna designed to cover all worldwide UWB frequencies between 3,5 and 8 GHz. With excellent efficiency and an omnidirectional radiationThe nRF52805 from Nordic Semiconductor is a Bluetooth 5.2 System-on-Chip (SoC) which is designed for small two-layer PCB designs. This SoC has been developed for cost-constrained applications and is anNordic Semiconductor announced that Tangshan, China-based Tangshan Hongjia Electronic Technology has selected Nordic’s nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocol