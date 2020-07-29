Like Star Wars, Samtec moves on a journey

The journey never ends ... or maybe it does – maybe?!?! That thought definitely applies to Star Wars fans. Why? 21 February 2020 marked the launch date of Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series on Disney+.
For Star Wars fans at Samtec, many are anxious to see what happens next. Of course, we know what happens to Anakin and Obi-Wan, but what about Ashoka and Maul? Who wins their lightsabre duel? I guess we’ll have to find out.
Isn’t this the Samtec blog? Yes, of course. Why is there a Star Wars reference here? Well ... I like Star Wars ... and Samtec. There is a common bond here.
Samtec offers a range of evaluation and development kits.
Samtec’s never-ending journey?
Star Wars started what may be a never-ending journey more than 40 years ago. Samtec started a new journey just a few years ago. What was that you may wonder? Designing and developing its own evaluation and development kits. What started with just a few development kits has blossomed into dozens of solutions available. Due to Samtec’s robust new product releases, every new interconnect solution comes with its own evaluation platform.
Additionally, its ‘Kits’ landing page – www.samtec.com/kits – has been recently updated. Instead of having one long scrolling page, several sub-pages have been added to ease navigation and kit organisation.
28 Gbps FireFly evaluation kit.
The kits are now organised into four types:
• SI evaluation kits: board-to-board.
• SI evaluation kits: cable.
• Optics/FPGA kits.
• Component kits.
Readers are encouraged to visit the site frequently, as Samtec is always adding new kits. A recent example is the new 28 Gbps FireFly evaluation kit as illustrated. It also has new solutions under development for Bulls Eye, NovaRay, AcceleRate HD and AcceleRate HP.
Deep diving thanks to Souriau connectors 31 August 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
Commercial diving is a critical profession for many industries, including construction, energy, maintenance and scientific research. It is a job that comes with many risks, so it is imperative that divers ...
Read more...Terminal assemblies and pins 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical ...
Read more...Samtec unifies QSFP and VITA specifications 31 August 2020, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
What do the QSFP-DD800 MSA and VITA 57 standards have in common? One focuses on defining the next-generation pluggable form factors while the other complements FPGA mezzanine applications. Samtec participates ...
Read more...Antimicrobial medical cable assemblies 31 August 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
Particularly aware of the contamination risks of a nosocomial infection, Axon Cable has incorporated the technology of silver ion micro-flux into interconnect solutions to develop Nosofree, an innovative ...
Read more...IP67 USB Type C connectors 31 August 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
PEI-Genesis supplies composite USB type C 3.1 connectors and cable assemblies from Sure-Seal. These connectors are a reliable and cost-effective option that offer a robust connection. Sure-Seal USB type ...
Read more...Antimicrobial medical cable assemblies 29 July 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
Particularly aware of the contamination risks of a nosocomial infection, Axon Cable has incorporated the technology of silver ion micro-flux into interconnect solutions to develop Nosofree, an innovative ...
Read more...Terminal assemblies and pins 29 July 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical ...
Read more...Microwave cable assemblies 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Withwave offers SMPM cable assemblies with 0,047” cable diameter (flexible, semi-rigid, semi-flexible) for various kinds of interconnection solutions such as high-speed testing, surface mount interconnection ...