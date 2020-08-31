Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical and electrical function. However it is the application; the style of the connection and the base material that the pin will be used in, that compounds the diversity of parts – solutions are available not only for simple copper clad prototyping boards but also for single-sided, double-sided and multilayer plated through-hole PCBs.
One of the most commonly used devices is the terminal assembly; installed in a board it provides an easy means of making a temporary connection, attaching a scope, measurement probe or test clip. The assembly has a spring leg design that is inserted into either a plated through-hole (PTH) or a single-sided board and soldered in place – the compliant section ensures that the assembly is self-supporting during the soldering process.
The terminal assemblies are available in a range of eight colours (black, white, red, yellow, green, blue, brown and pink), making the identification and connection of a number of test leads much simpler, and with various size options, catering for two hole sizes and two thicknesses of PCB. The sintered glass beads can withstand 475°C, so are unaffected by soldering. The terminal is formed from phosphor bronze wire with an electroplated bright tin finish.
Vepac Electronics was formed in 1987 and has been operating in South Africa since 1976 as Vero UK.
