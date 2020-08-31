Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Terminal assemblies and pins

31 August 2020 Interconnection

Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical and electrical function. However it is the application; the style of the connection and the base material that the pin will be used in, that compounds the diversity of parts – solutions are available not only for simple copper clad prototyping boards but also for single-sided, double-sided and multilayer plated through-hole PCBs.

One of the most commonly used devices is the terminal assembly; installed in a board it provides an easy means of making a temporary connection, attaching a scope, measurement probe or test clip. The assembly has a spring leg design that is inserted into either a plated through-hole (PTH) or a single-sided board and soldered in place – the compliant section ensures that the assembly is self-supporting during the soldering process.

The terminal assemblies are available in a range of eight colours (black, white, red, yellow, green, blue, brown and pink), making the identification and connection of a number of test leads much simpler, and with various size options, catering for two hole sizes and two thicknesses of PCB. The sintered glass beads can withstand 475°C, so are unaffected by soldering. The terminal is formed from phosphor bronze wire with an electroplated bright tin finish.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Fax: +27 11 608 1661
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Company profile: Vepac Electronics
31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics , News
Vepac Electronics was formed in 1987 and has been operating in South Africa since 1976 as Vero UK. Vepac Electronics was formed as a management buyout of Vero UK by the management at the time led by ...

Read more...
Healthcare, industrial and ITE power supplies
31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
New from XP Power is the ECH450 series of compact, high-efficiency power supplies available in open-frame or a range of enclosed formats. Delivering 250 W when convection cooled and the full 450 W when ...

Read more...
Deep diving thanks to Souriau connectors
31 August 2020, Hiconnex , Interconnection
Commercial diving is a critical profession for many industries, including construction, energy, maintenance and scientific research. It is a job that comes with many risks, so it is imperative that divers ...

Read more...
Like Star Wars, Samtec moves on a journey
31 August 2020, Spectrum Concepts , Interconnection
The journey never ends ... or maybe it does – maybe?!?! That thought definitely applies to Star Wars fans. Why? 21 February 2020 marked the launch date of Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated ...

Read more...
Variety of photoelectric sensors
31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics , Opto-Electronics
The Tri-Tronics Mini-Eye photoelectric sensors are designed to be low in cost and high in value. The sensors are waterproof and are enclosed in a high-impact plastic housing. Thru-Beam models utilise ...

Read more...
Samtec unifies QSFP and VITA specifications
31 August 2020, Spectrum Concepts , Interconnection
What do the QSFP-DD800 MSA and VITA 57 standards have in common? One focuses on defining the next-generation pluggable form factors while the other complements FPGA mezzanine applications. Samtec participates ...

Read more...
Antimicrobial medical cable assemblies
31 August 2020, Hiconnex , Interconnection
Particularly aware of the contamination risks of a nosocomial infection, Axon Cable has incorporated the technology of silver ion micro-flux into interconnect solutions to develop Nosofree, an innovative ...

Read more...
Radiall enhances SMP range with robust locking mechanism
31 August 2020, Hiconnex , Interconnection
Offered with a limited number of receptacles and straight or right-angle plugs for standard cables, Radiall’s SMP-LOCK connectors can be easily customised to fit your preferred cable or to meet the needs ...

Read more...
IP67 USB Type C connectors
31 August 2020, IPD Electronics , Interconnection
PEI-Genesis supplies composite USB type C 3.1 connectors and cable assemblies from Sure-Seal. These connectors are a reliable and cost-effective option that offer a robust connection. Sure-Seal USB type ...

Read more...
Power supplies for healthcare, industrial and ITE
29 July 2020, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
New from XP Power is the ECH450 series of compact, high-efficiency power supplies available in open-frame or a range of enclosed formats. Delivering 250 W when convection cooled and the full 450 W when ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved