Navigating EMI challenges in next-generation railway technology

31 August 2020 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

The advent of new-age connectivity, such as 5G networks and LTE, has enabled railway systems to process higher volumes of data digitally, which has significantly improved operational safety, efficiency and performance. However, the progression towards digitalisation and automation in railway technology has resulted in new challenges that need to be mitigated, such as increased electromagnetic interference (EMI) from the surrounding environment.

According to Pradipto Bhowmick, nVent SCHROFF global product manager of cabinets and vertical marketing manager of railway and transportation, EMI is a significant challenge within the complex electrical environment of railway networks that govern mission-critical systems and vital passenger communication.

This includes automatic train control, interlocking and control, fleet management, automatic ticketing, video surveillance, maintenance/diagnosis, and real-time passenger communication. This high volume of radio communication and signalling increases the risk of EMI even more, and modern-day enclosures need to address these new challenges.

This high volume of radio communication and signalling increases the risk of EMI even more, and modern-day enclosures need to address these new challenges.

