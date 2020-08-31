Categories

News



Resources for home and building automation

31 August 2020 News

Mouser Electronics is expanding its comprehensive range of building automation solutions from Silicon Labs, TE Connectivity (TE), and Littelfuse for the rapidly growing smart home and building automation sector. To support this, Mouser has also just unveiled a brand new smart home resource site working in conjunction with Silicon Labs and TE. This will provide customers with information on wireless SoCs, sensors and connectivity solutions, in order to implement highly effective and feature-rich automation systems within the home.

Additionally, Mouser sponsored the Silicon Labs Works With Conference. Taking place virtually on September 9-10 2020, the conference featured more than 25 educational sessions exploring techniques for the development of smart home products using wireless protocols such as Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread, and more.

Home and building automation product highlights available from Mouser include the following:

• Supporting Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, the EFR32MG22 SoC family from Silicon Labs is highly optimised for building automation and IoT networking applications. Each of these units has a built-in 2,4 GHz radio with a -106,4 dBm receive sensitivity, plus a 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 processing core and up to 512 kB of flash memory.

• Combining Bluetooth 5 and cellular communication capabilities (both LTE-M and NB-IoT), Laird Connectivity’s Pinnacle 100 modem can be employed in a wide variety of smart home- and IoT-related use cases. This module features an Arm Cortex-M4F core, along with wireless chips from Nordic and Altair. Its Bluetooth receiver supports -91 dBm sensitivity levels at data rates of 1 Mbps.

• Enabling accurate ongoing monitoring of the surrounding environment, TE’s MS8607-02BA01 incorporates pressure, humidity and temperature (PHT) sensing elements. This factory-calibrated combination sensor has a wide dynamic range for each of these parameters covering 10 to 2000 mbar for pressure, -40 to 85°C for temperature and 0 to 100% relative humidity (RH). Supplied in a compact 5×3×1 mm QFN package, this low power device runs off a 1,5 to 3,6 V input.

Mouser is also now offering a comprehensive range of building automation solutions from Littelfuse for designing building access, thermostats and smart metering, which allow high security, energy efficiency and safer gas and water metering.

For more information contact TRX Electronics, +27 12 997 0509, info@trxe.com, www.trxe.com


Credit(s)

Fax: 086 234 6870
Email: info@trxe.com
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


