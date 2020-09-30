Solder paste inspection system

16 October 2020
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Solder paste is applied during the printing process and is necessary to attach the components to a circuit board to assure the proper electrical connection. The printing process has become extremely complex due to today’s circuit board configurations that pack very small components into extremely tight spaces. Over 50% of circuit board defects are rooted in problems related to solder paste printing. To accurately determine the accuracy of the printing process, 3D solder paste inspection has become a requirement.
When to use SPI
SPI is used after the printing process to check for solder paste volume, insufficient missing, or excessive solder, stains, bridges, defects in solder shape, mask misalignment, and foreign material. SPI is also used in the printing test setup to review the stability of the process prior to a substrate change, to detect any mask cleaning failures, and to catch any printing condition changes. When the SPI system detects a failure, it can immediately feed that information back to the printer to automatically adjust the machine’s settings.
Saki’s 3D SPI advantages
Saki’s BF-3Si 3D SPI system uses a combination of 2D and 3D images and, using Saki’s proprietary software, can rapidly scan the board in one pass, making it one of the fastest 2-projector solder paste inspection systems available. The system creates 3D images of the whole board, providing pad-based warpage compensation, and, with Saki’s closed-loop process functionality, feeds that information back in real time to make course corrections in the assembly process.
Saki’s system uses its proprietary phase measurement profilometry with liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) technology to optimise measurements for printed solder paste and ensure high repeatability of inspection results with:
• Height inspection repeatability of 2 μm at 3σ.
• Volume inspection repeatability of +/- 3%.
• High gauge repeatability and reproducibility (GR&R).
• Height range of 0-500 micron.
Both Saki’s 3D SPI and 3D AOI share the same machine platform for interchangeability of hardware, and Saki’s entire 3D lineup of SPI, AOI, and AXI share the same software for easier programming, operation, and training.
Thermal wire strippers 30 September 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Hakko’s FT-802 thermal wire strippers satisfy the demands of the military, medical and aerospace industries. The new model ensures the precise, clean-cut removal of wire insulation, even through highly ...
Read more...Data sciences harness full value of factory floor data 30 September 2020, Omron Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Data is easily collected and stored, but in most cases the data pipeline stops here and there is hardly any value extracted from the data. The data pipeline is often not completed in a proper way so that ...
Read more...Oven control system supports IPC CFX 30 September 2020, MyKay Tronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
BTU International, a leading supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the electronics manufacturing market, announced that its new Wincon 7.2 supports IPC CFX (Connected Factory Exchange) ...
Read more...Electrolube helps smart homes become even smarter 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Internet of Things (IoT) is a platform enabling embedded devices connected to the Internet to collect and exchange data with each other. Devices can begin to interact and work with each other, even ...
Read more...Protective lacquer for electronic circuitry 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
APL Acrylic Protective Lacquer is a flexible, fast-drying acrylic conformal coating used for the protection of electronic circuitry. It has been formulated for professional use only and meets the requirements ...
Read more...Game over for lead? 31 August 2020, Techmet
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Lead is a unique material and is used in a wide range of applications. It has a high density making it ideal for ballast, is relatively ductile and easy to shape and has a low melting point which reduces ...
Read more...Free software for vibration feeder boosts robot flexibility 30 September 2020, Truth Electronic Manufacturing
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Motor Europe’s Factory Automation section is giving customers extra power to boost the pick-and-place flexibility and productivity of their SCARA and cartesian robots by providing a free software ...
Read more...Arc fusion fibre splicer 31 August 2020, IC Logistix
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Fujikura-90S arc fusion splicer was recently launched in South Africa. This is the newest addition to the Fujikura range of splicers, replacing the 70S+ unit. The 90S can be utilised in any field ...
Read more...Lead-free innovation for FPGA manufacture 31 August 2020, Test & Rework Solutions
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
TopLine, represented locally by Test & Rework Solutions, announced that Martin Hart, CEO of TopLine and inventor, has filed for a US patent for a lead-free solder column used in the manufacture of field ...
Read more...Lead-free innovation for FPGA manufacture 29 July 2020, Test & Rework Solutions
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
TopLine, represented locally by Test & Rework Solutions, announced that Martin Hart, CEO of TopLine and inventor, has filed for a US patent for a lead-free solder column used in the manufacture of field ...