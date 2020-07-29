Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Global analysis of the solid-state battery market

19 October 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The rapid growth of the electric vehicle market has driven the development, manufacture and sales of batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries. In the meantime, market research firm IDTechEx has identified a number of companies that are betting on the next big energy storage technologies, solid-state batteries being one of them.

The first application of solid-state electrolytes was in the 1970s as primary batteries for pacemakers, where a sheet of lithium metal is placed in contact with solid iodine. The two materials behave like a short-circuited cell and their reaction leads to the formation of a lithium iodide (LiI) layer at their interface. After the LiI layer has formed, a very small, constant current can still flow from the lithium anode to the iodine cathode for several years.

Fast forward to 2011, and researchers from Toyota and the Tokyo Institute of Technology claimed the discovery of a sulphide-base material that has the same ionic conductivity of a liquid electrolyte, something unthinkable just a decade ago. Five years later, they were able to double that value, thus also making solid-state electrolytes appealing for high-power applications and fast charging. This and other innovations have fuelled research and investments into new categories of materials that can triple the energy densities of current Li-ion batteries.

In 2015, Volkswagen invested in QuantumScape, Dyson acquired Sakti3, Bosch acquired SEEO and Johnson Battery Technologies sold its solid-state batteries to BP. Although in 2017 Bosch gave up SEEO and was selling the company, and Dyson abandoned the technologies of Sakti3, the interest in solid-state batteries never vanished. Ford, Samsung and Hyundai invested in Solid Power. The latter also partnered with BMW. Renault, Mitsubishi and Nissan invested in Ionic Materials. Additionally, in 2020 there are the newly developed solid-state batteries based on an argyrodite electrolyte by Samsung, and a further $200 million investment by Volkswagen in QuantumScape. Besides the companies already mentioned, Honda, Fisker, Panasonic, and CATL are also involved in this game.

Lithium-ion battery manufacturing has been dominated by East Asia, with Japan, China and South Korea playing a significant role. US and European countries are competing in the race, shifting the added values away from East Asia and building battery manufacturing close to the application market. Solid-state batteries can provide an opportunity to reshuffle the supply chain with the new active materials, components, manufacturing methods and know-how.

Solid-state batteries have had strategic importance in multiple countries and regions. For instance, Germany has earmarked 1 billion Euros to support a consortium looking to produce electric car battery cells, and plans to fund a research facility to develop next-generation solid-state batteries.

In the UK, a 30-month collaborative project, PowerDrive Line, will develop a lithium-based solid-state battery for EVs and PHEVs, and establish a pre-pilot line for this solid-state battery cell technology.

As of May 2018, the Japanese government has created a new research entity known as the Consortium for Lithium-Ion Battery Technology and Evaluation Center (Libtec) to push forward with research into solid-state batteries.

In South Korea, the three largest battery manufacturers – SK Innovation, LG Chem, and Samsung SDI – promote joint research on next-generation battery fields including solid-state batteries.

US solid-state battery companies have attracted investment from Asian and European battery vendors, carmakers, and venture capital funds.

The interests are heavily driven by the electric vehicle market and regional convenience is an important consideration for the next stage of commercialisation, especially based on the current situation with COVID-19 affecting consumers’ purchasing decisions, lifestyle and influencing globalisation. This will lead to further consolidation and partnerships and it is highly likely that new solid-state battery manufacturing sites will be located near the electric vehicle application market, while startups far away from the application markets tend to license their technologies, rather than building manufacturing sites locally.

The global interests in solid-state batteries have been summarised in IDTechEx’s report ‘Solid-State and Polymer Batteries 2020-2030: Technology, Patents, Forecasts, Players’. For further understanding of the markets, players, technologies, opportunities and challenges, visit www.idtechex.com/ssb.




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Maintaining backup battery systems for maximum usage and reliability
30 September 2020, Comtest , Power Electronics / Power Management
Standby battery backup systems play a critical role in keeping essential operations functional in the event of a utility outage. Facilities like data centres, hospitals, airports, utilities, oil and gas ...

Read more...
Double the power output from new Tadiran battery
30 September 2020, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
Tadiran has developed the latest in its PulsesPlus HLC battery range, doubling the power output of its previous offering. Recently the company launched the C-type HLC which represented a huge improvement ...

Read more...
Bidirectional DC power supply for lab testing
30 September 2020, Conical Technologies , Power Electronics / Power Management
The new IT-M3400 bidirectional DC power supply from ITECH integrates the features of a bidirectional power supply and a regenerative load. It inherits the advantages of high power density and modular ...

Read more...
Solar lithium storage system
30 September 2020, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
The US2000 Plus is a latest-generation lithium storage unit. Combining enhanced safety with a long service life – even when at low levels of charge on a regular basis – it meets the demanding requirements ...

Read more...
Cost optimised power supplies
30 September 2020, Current Automation , Power Electronics / Power Management
The Dimension CP-Series from PULS are cost optimised power supplies without compromising quality, reliability and performance. The most noteworthy features of the CP10.241–R1/-R2 units are their high ...

Read more...
1 kW programmable DC power supplies
30 September 2020, Accutronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK-Lambda announced the introduction of the G1kW and GH1kW series of 1U high programmable DC power supplies. These new products further expand the GENESYS+ series, offering up to 1000 W output power ...

Read more...
DC-DC converters certified for railway radio
30 September 2020, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
In addition to the existing certificates for the compliance of EMC characteristics according to EN 50121-3-2, MTM Power can now also prove compliance with the technical regulation EMV 06 – verification ...

Read more...
Cosel expands microprocessor controlled power supplies offering
30 September 2020, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
Cosel has announced the addition of a 3000 W AC/DC enclosed power supply for industrial and demanding semiconductors applications. Designed with advanced built-in digital microprocessor technology, the ...

Read more...
Boost charger for 2-cell series lithium-ion battery
29 July 2020, NuVision Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
The MP2672 from Monolithic Power Systems is a highly integrated, flexible switch-mode battery charger IC for a lithium-ion battery with two cells in series, which is used in a wide range of portable applications. When ...

Read more...
LED dimming signal interface controller
29 July 2020 , Power Electronics / Power Management
The AL8116, made by Diodes Incorporated, is a flexible dimming signal interface controller that can convert the three different inputs of dimmer types including 0-10 V d.c. linear dimming, 0 to 100% duty ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved