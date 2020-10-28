Europlacer garners SMT pick-and-place honours

Industry analyst firm Frost & Sullivan (F&S) has confirmed that Europlacer took the accolade of Global Company of the Year in the SMT pick-and-place sector for 2020. This marks Europlacer’s sixth Frost & Sullivan award.
F&S; commended Europlacer for its stable market position through industry-leading technology, a global footprint and “unmatched customer service and experience,” as well as its “top-notch leadership and strong overall performance.”
The F&S; Company of the Year award is significant in recognising a market leading position obtained from the analyst firm’s own industry observers and independent research. To receive the award requires a company to demonstrate excellence in growth, innovation and leadership, and attributes that translate into superior performance in demand generation, brand development and competitive positioning. F&S; sees these as defining characteristics behind two key factors that underpin its Company of the Year Award: visionary innovation and performance, and customer impact.
In its report conclusion that justifies the award decision, F&S; singles out Europlacer’s customer satisfaction rating among several industry-leading attributes, stating that customer satisfaction as a key differentiator is also one of Europlacer’s cornerstones.
Thermal wire strippers 30 September 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Hakko’s FT-802 thermal wire strippers satisfy the demands of the military, medical and aerospace industries. The new model ensures the precise, clean-cut removal of wire insulation, even through highly ...
Read more...Ask your PCB supplier about reliability, not just capability 28 October 2020, Elmatica
, Editor's Choice, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Make sure to discuss combinations and how your solution affects risk of failure with the multiple heat cycles required to assemble the product, and the risk of failure in the final application.
Read more...How you can help your EMS partner 28 October 2020, Jemstech
, Editor's Choice, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
If you want a good quality, reasonably priced product in a quick turnaround time, always communicate your assembly requirements effectively with your EMS partner.
Read more...Practical experience with PCB robotic soldering processes 28 October 2020
, Editor's Choice, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Over the past few years there has been a lot of discussion over the need for higher temperature materials and expanding the use and knowledge of high temperature assembly techniques.
Read more...Indium announces new high-reliability alloy 28 October 2020, Techmet
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium has released a new high-reliability alloy with enhanced thermal cycling performance specially formulated for harsh environments.
Indalloy292 is an innovative alloy engineered to provide advanced ...
Read more...Compact X-ray inspection system 28 October 2020, Techmet
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Nordson DAGE announced the launch of the Nordson DAGE Explorer one compact X-ray inspection system. Designed specifically for the electronics industry with Nordson DAGE’s unique integrated imaging technology, ...
Read more...Automating material handling through robotics 28 October 2020, MyKay Tronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Stock accuracy, traceability, and timely delivery of parts are key aspects of a material handling system. Today, most factories still rely on manual handling of electronic components, in the best case ...
Read more...Data sciences harness full value of factory floor data 30 September 2020, Omron Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Data is easily collected and stored, but in most cases the data pipeline stops here and there is hardly any value extracted from the data. The data pipeline is often not completed in a proper way so that ...
Read more...Oven control system supports IPC CFX 30 September 2020, MyKay Tronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
BTU International, a leading supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the electronics manufacturing market, announced that its new Wincon 7.2 supports IPC CFX (Connected Factory Exchange) ...
Read more...Solder paste inspection system 30 September 2020, Techmet
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Solder paste is applied during the printing process and is necessary to attach the components to a circuit board to assure the proper electrical connection. The printing process has become extremely complex ...