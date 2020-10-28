Europlacer garners SMT pick-and-place honours

28 October 2020 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Industry analyst firm Frost & Sullivan (F&S) has confirmed that Europlacer took the accolade of Global Company of the Year in the SMT pick-and-place sector for 2020. This marks Europlacer’s sixth Frost & Sullivan award.

F&S; commended Europlacer for its stable market position through industry-leading technology, a global footprint and “unmatched customer service and experience,” as well as its “top-notch leadership and strong overall performance.”

The F&S; Company of the Year award is significant in recognising a market leading position obtained from the analyst firm’s own industry observers and independent research. To receive the award requires a company to demonstrate excellence in growth, innovation and leadership, and attributes that translate into superior performance in demand generation, brand development and competitive positioning. F&S; sees these as defining characteristics behind two key factors that underpin its Company of the Year Award: visionary innovation and performance, and customer impact.

In its report conclusion that justifies the award decision, F&S; singles out Europlacer’s customer satisfaction rating among several industry-leading attributes, stating that customer satisfaction as a key differentiator is also one of Europlacer’s cornerstones.

For more information contact Truth Electronic Manufacturing, +27 31 822 8555 , terence@truthelectronics.co.za, www.truthelectronics.co.za

Credit(s)

Truth Electronic Manufacturing





