Indium announces new high-reliability alloy

28 October 2020 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Indium has released a new high-reliability alloy with enhanced thermal cycling performance specially formulated for harsh environments.

Indalloy292 is an innovative alloy engineered to provide advanced lifetime reliability to industries requiring high performance and to address the increased temperatures in many automotive applications. It offers:

• Superior performance in harsh thermal cycling conditions from -40°C to 150°C.

• Excellent chip resistor thermal cycling performance with zero failures for over 3000 cycles.

• Excellent ball grid array (BGA) thermal cycling performance with characteristic lifetimes twice that of other leading high-reliability solders.

• Enhanced thermal cycling reliability on Cu OSP, ImSn, and other standard PCB surface finishes.

• Lifetime high shear strength.

• Low solder joint cracking.

Indalloy292 also offers optimal printability, stability, and enhanced SIR performance when paired with Indium8.9HF solder paste. Indium8.9HF is an industry-proven solder paste series that delivers no-clean, halogen-free solutions designed to produce low voiding, enhance electrical reliability, and improve stability during the printing process for high-reliability automotive electronics.

For more information contact Techmet, +27 11 824 1427 , info@techmet.co.za, www.techmet.co.za

