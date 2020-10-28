Expanding the horizons with horizontal connectors

Harwin Gecko-SL horizontal connectors bring the additional option of a male through-board connector at right angles to the PCB, i.e. horizontal. The existing Gecko-SL range already offers a miniature yet powerful 1,25 mm pitch connector system, complete with stainless steel screw-locks for a strong and reliable connection.
Connectors can be located at a PCB edge, routing a mated cable sideways outside the PCB stack. An important application to benefit from this connection style is CubeSats, where multiple designs comprise a series of PCBs in a dense stack, with all cabling routed into the space outside the stack. Comparable tight space restrictions occur in avionics (especially UAV design), larger satellites, defence (such as radar and portable communication equipment), robotics and motorsport.
The horizontal connectors can also be employed with female PCB connectors to provide a motherboard/daughterboard arrangement, beneficial for replacement modular PCBs or larger equipment systems.
The company’s connectors are fitted with stainless steel screw-locks, designed to be mate-before-lock for ease of use – just push the connectors fully together before engaging the screws. Engineers can select the standard screw-lock with board-mount (with the engaging screw on the female connector) or the reverse-fix (with the engaging screw on the male connector). Pin counts match the rest of the series, from 6 to 50 contacts.
Gecko-SL connectors feature Harwin’s patented single piece 4-finger beryllium copper female contact – the heart of the whole Gecko product family – and withstand high vibration, shock and extremes of temperature, ensuring optimum electrical performance and durability under harsh conditions. Robust stainless steel fixing hardware provides corrosion resistance against salt spray and humidity.
