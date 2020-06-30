Categories

Opto-Electronics



Global shutter image sensor for machine vision

28 October 2020 Opto-Electronics

ON Semiconductor has introduced the AR0234CS 2,3 megapixel CMOS image sensor with global shutter technology. The high-performance sensor is designed for a variety of applications including machine vision cameras, AR/VR/MR headsets, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and barcode readers.

The AR0234CS captures 1080p video and single frames operating up to 120 frames per second (fps). With its industry-leading shutter efficiency, the sensor produces crisp and clear images by minimising frame-to-frame distortion in high-speed scenes and reducing the motion artefacts other image sensors experience.

The sensor’s innovative pixel architecture delivers high dynamic range needed to support lighting conditions from the darkness of night to bright sunlight. The low noise and improved low-light response makes it suitable for applications spanning across consumer, commercial and industrial IoT, and the extended operating temperature range makes it deployable in challenging outdoor conditions.

Other advanced features include programmable regions of interest with on-chip histogram, auto exposure control and 5 x 5 statistics engine, fully integrated strobe illumination control, a flexible row and column skip mode, along with horizontal and vertical mirroring, windowing and pixel binning.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: saro.murabito@ebv.com
www: www.ebv.com
EBV Electrolink


