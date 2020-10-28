High-speed Rad-Hard logic ICs
28 October 2020
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics has introduced the first two logic devices in a new high-speed, radiation-hardened family that brings 150 MHz+ performance to space applications.
The QML-V qualified RHFOSC04 (SMD15962F20207) integrated oscillator driver/divider and RHFAHC00 (SMD 5962F18202) quad NAND gate have more than twice the gate speed of typical rad-hard logic ICs to ensure faster response in high-frequency circuits.
Designed with ST’s proprietary 130 nm CMOS technology already proven throughout the space industry, the new devices combine their speed advantage with low operating current and a best-in-class radiation hardness with an RHA (Radiation Hardness Assurance) qualified TID at 300 krad (Si) and immunity to SEL and SET up to 125 MeV.cm2/mg.
Their supply voltage range of 1,8 V to 3,6 V helps meet the tight power and energy restrictions typical for on-board satellites and space vehicles.
The RHFOSC04 combines the roles of multiple discrete logic components to drive a crystal oscillator directly, which simplifies circuit design and enhances stability while saving board space and increasing system reliability. The divider adds flexibility by providing nominal-frequency, divide-by-2, divide-by-4, and divide-by-8 outputs.
For more information contact Avnet Silica, avnet-silica-sales-southafrica@avnet.eu, www.avnet-silica.com
