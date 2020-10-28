Power and signal connectors with selective mate keying

The SB Smart range from Anderson Power Products is designed for applications where storage batteries intelligently interact with the system. Two primary power positions (up to 230 A each) are combined with sixteen auxiliary power/signal positions (up to 15 A each) into a single interconnect solution. This allows one connection to be used to route high power lines, low power lines, and signal circuits.
A special feature is the selectively keyed housings that allow only mating between select connector halves. This prevents motors from mating with chargers, chargers from mating with chargers, or other undesirable connection scenarios. Other features include:
• Power and auxiliary contacts – Enables the power connector to also transmit signals for intelligent power switching, battery monitoring, CAN communication, loop circuitry, and other signal or power circuits up to 15 A.
• Sequencing of auxiliary contacts – Male auxiliary contacts available in three lengths.
• Wire and busbar connections – Satisfies multiple interconnect needs with one connection solution.
• Low-resistance connection – Silver plated power contacts are strongly forced together by stainless steel springs. Gold plated auxiliary contacts ensure signal quality or reliable power.
• Hot-plug capable contacts – Power contacts are hot-plug capable up to 60 A at 120 V d.c. Auxiliary contacts are hot-plug capable up to 5 A at 120 V d.c.
