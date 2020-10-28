MCUs with advanced analog peripherals

Microchip Technology’s new PIC18-Q41 and AVR DB microcontroller (MCU) families are the first to combine advanced analog peripherals and multi-voltage operation with inter-peripheral connections for increased system integration and reduced signal acquisition times, and offer the convenience and efficiency of operating in a single design environment.
To address the need for signal conditioning in space-constrained sensing and measuring applications such as IoT end nodes and industrial, medical devices, wearables, automotive and lighting systems, the PIC18-Q41 has a configurable op-amp and analog-to-digital converter (ADC) with computation and digital-to-analog converters (DACs). It is particularly well suited for IoT and large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge, including predictive maintenance edge nodes in a smart factory.
Mixed-signal IoT systems often include multiple power domains, and the AVR DB MCU simplifies the challenges of these designs while reducing cost by integrating true bidirectional level shifters. This feature lowers cost in a wide range of applications including automotive, appliances, HVAC and liquid measurement. The device has three independent and highly configurable op-amps, a 12-bit differential ADC, 10-bit DAC, three zero cross detectors and Core Independent Peripherals (CIPs).
