Durable connectors for harsh conditions

When the going gets tough, you need rugged, reliable and ready connections to see the job done right and through to completion. From industrial and heavy equipment to defence applications, only the best and most reliable components will do.

ITT Cannon’s rectangular and circular electrical connectors are a highly durable solution with high sealing (IP67/IP68/IP69), high vibration, high shock, and high voltage capacities. With up to 500 mating cycles and literally thousands of configurations and shell sizes (interchangeable between the series), ITT Cannon connectors give you a low cost of ownership, with easy contact installation and fast mating no matter what the application requirements and conditions. Some examples include the following:

The Trident Series is loaded with a wide range of layout options and extensive durability up to 500 mating cycles. With high sealing, high vibration and high voltage capability and easy installation and mating, these connectors are ideal for industrial and transportation applications.

The APD Series offers a lightweight, fully plastic, environmentally resistant connector with interchangeable parts. Designed for truck, bus, construction, and industrial use, this connector is a sturdy, cost efficient solution for multiple harsh condition applications.

Highly versatile and reliable, the CA Bayonet Series features a ‘reverse bayonet’ coupling design for exceptional vibration protection and resistance to temperature extremes and contaminants, sealing up to IP69k, ease of assembly and a wide variety of RoHS compliant plating options.

The ruggedised, mini-circular connectors of the KP Series are engineered for the intense rigors of military vehicles and helicopters, industrial transport, mining/construction equipment, and commercial aerospace systems. They feature five-keyway polarisation, 500 mating cycles, and durable lightweight aluminium shells.

