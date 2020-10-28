Magnetic jack connectors and their benefits

EDAC’s product offering includes the edacJAX range of magnetic and modular jacks, offering many features and benefits. These connectors are used in data, telecom, networking and home entertainment markets for applications such as servers, hubs, routers, computers, set-top boxes and digital TVs.

Why use a magnetic jack connector?

A magnetic jack connector is a combination of up to 10 discrete components: RJ45 connector, impedance matching transformers, two LEDs, four termination resistors, high-voltage capacitor and often common mode chokes. Typical use is in Ethernet applications that employ 10BASE-T, 10/100BASE-T or 1000BASE-T/Gigabit, with or without PoE (Power over Ethernet) and VoIP (Voice over IP) capability.

Today’s LAN and Ethernet hardware design engineers have two solutions to place these components onto a PCB: Lay out the individual components discretely onto the PCB, or use a magnetic jack connector – the integrated approach.

There are many advantages of using the integrated approach, primarily the following:

1. Reduction of PCB real estate – By combining the individual components into the RJ housing, the PCB real estate will be cut by more than 50%.

2. Capitalise on improving efficiency – In engineering, purchasing, inventory management and manufacturing, using only one component instead of the potential ten will enable faster designs, simplify the purchasing process, streamline inventory management and reduce manufacturing time.

3. Improved reliability – Magnetics are often the least reliable PCB components, due to the fragile fine copper wire used. In keeping the magnetics and other components inside the RJ45 housing they are protected from heat and other environmental exposure, which can accelerate unexpected and untimely field failures.

4. Decrease system noise – As communication speeds increase, so do the problems brought on by noise, which will be in a number of forms such as EMI, RFI, crosstalk and jitter. As the individual components are contained inside the RJ housing, there is a reduction in the number of exposed components, number of traces, the overall signal path and therefore system noise. Putting it simply, using a shielded magnetic jack connector will reduce system noise.

