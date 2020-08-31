New precision RF products from Samtec

In the build-up to this year’s IMS Microwave Week in June, Samtec’s Danny Boesing shared some of the new and upcoming products from the company’s stable of precision RF and millimetre-wave products. (Note: Although originally slated for June, this year’s IMS took place as a virtual event in August and September).
SMPM
These high-frequency, precision RF, 50 Ω SMPM connectors are available with the following features:
• Push-on latching (instead of threaded), which is easier for blind-mate/small space applications.
• 30% smaller than their SMP counterparts.
• Bullet adaptors available for board-to-board applications.
• Performance to 65 GHz.
• Available as board connectors, cable connector (PRFM0), or on cable assemblies using .047, .086 or Samtec-optimised low-loss cables (RF047-A, RF086, RF23C).
High-frequency cables
Samtec’s new high-frequency cables are paired with its new microwave/millimetre wave, precision RF interconnects. High-frequency cables include:
• RF23C: Low-loss flexible cable, available with threaded 2,92 mm (40 GHz) or 2,40 mm (50 GHz) connectors. It will also be available soon with an SMPM push-on connector.
• RF047-A: This is .047 low-loss flexible cable with 1,85 mm (65 GHz), 2,40 mm (50 GHz), 2,92 mm (40 GHz) threaded connectors. It is also available with an SMPM push-on connector.
• RF086: This is .086 low-loss flexible cable with 1,85 mm (65 GHz), 2,40 mm (50 GHz), 2,92 mm (40 GHz) threaded connectors. It is also available with an SMPM push-on connector.
• RF120 (2,40 mm, 2,92 mm connectors), RF180 (2,92 mm, SMA, TNCA, N Type), RF280 (SMA, TNCA, N Type) will all be released later this year.
• This is in addition to Samtec’s RF405, RF402, RF23S, RF25S high-frequency assemblies.
Bulls Eye high-performance test
Bulls Eye is ideal for high-performance test applications because of its compression interface, small footprint and high cycle count. Specifically, the connector grid design and smaller footprint enable smaller evaluation boards and shorter trace lengths. This high-density design significantly saves PCB space compared to traditional test points.
The BE40A was recently released with a 2,40 mm connector, which enables 50 GHz performance, while the new BE70A is rated to 70 GHz.
Ultra-flexible Ku/Ka-band cable 28 October 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
As a leader in civil aircraft interconnection and RF cables, Radiall introduces a new cable in response to ARINC 791 and ARINC 792 requirements. This new ultra-flexible cable is ideally suited for Ku/Ka-band ...
Read more...Interconnect solutions for military and aerospace 28 October 2020, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
The military and aerospace (Mil/Aero) world utilises products in harsh conditions, and the products must be able to properly perform. Because of this, many Mil/Aero manufacturers typically use full MIL-Spec ...
Read more...Low insertion force SMT connectors 28 October 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Interconnection
RS Components is now stocking a new range of SMT, low insertion force (LIF) connectors from Würth Elektronik. Leveraging low-profile, lightweight, and secure and removable connection, they are made to ...
Read more...Expanding the horizons with horizontal connectors 28 October 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
Harwin Gecko-SL horizontal connectors bring the additional option of a male through-board connector at right angles to the PCB, i.e. horizontal. The existing Gecko-SL range already offers a miniature ...
Read more...Connectors for automotive applications 31 August 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Interconnection
RS Components has launched the A Series of high-specification automotive connectors from Amphenol, one of the world’s leading makers of interconnection devices suitable for a huge diversity of markets ...
Read more...Connectors for automotive applications 30 September 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Interconnection
RS Components has launched the A Series of high specification automotive connectors from Amphenol, one of the world’s leading makers of interconnection devices suitable for a huge diversity of markets ...
Read more...Modify a connector? It may be easier than you think 30 September 2020, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
It happens all the time. We’re online with a designer and we’re looking at a connector in our picture search. He says “I need a connector that looks just like this one, but …” and then he goes on to explain ...
Read more...Deep diving thanks to Souriau connectors 31 August 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
Commercial diving is a critical profession for many industries, including construction, energy, maintenance and scientific research. It is a job that comes with many risks, so it is imperative that divers ...
Read more...Like Star Wars, Samtec moves on a journey 31 August 2020, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
The journey never ends ... or maybe it does – maybe?!?! That thought definitely applies to Star Wars fans. Why? 21 February 2020 marked the launch date of Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated ...
Read more...Terminal assemblies and pins 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical ...