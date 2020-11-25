Directory of Suppliers 2021

EMP 2021 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services





Allan McKinnon & Associates

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

Allan McKinnon & Associates has been serving the electronics industry for over 40 years through the sale and rental of high-technology SMT production equipment and the distribution of European-made production consumables. Its mission is to remain a major supplier of production equipment, related consumables and technical information for the industry.

467 Felstead Road, Northriding, Randburg, Gauteng

Contact: Vangeli Glyptis

Tel: +27 11 704 3020

info@testerion.co.za

www.ama-sa.co.za

Allbro

Enclosure manufacturer

121, Corner Dormehl Street and 13th Avenue, Anderbolt, Boksburg, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 894 8341

new@allbro.com

www.allbro.com





Altico Static Control Solutions

Brands: Desco, Polyflor, Hans Kolb, UTZ, Simco-Ion, Cleantex, ACL Staticide, Levosil

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, training & certification

Through its Altico Static Control Solutions division, Actum Group offers a complete range of static control products to manage electrostatic discharge (ESD) in the workplace. Electronics manufacturing is one of the areas it specialises in, by offering an end-to-end solution, from initial testing and auditing to product delivery and training.

Unit A8, The Stables Business Park, 13 3rd Road, Linbro Park, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Contact: Greg Barron

Tel: +27 11 608 3001

sales@actum.co.za

www.actum.co.za





Barracuda Holdings

Contract manufacturer

Barracuda Holdings is a privately owned and dedicated high-technology contract electronics manufacturer (CEM), offering a complete service from materials procurement to final product assembly and packaging. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and boasts a passionate and highly experienced team spanning all disciplines.

Unit 1, Bataleur Park, Olive Grove Industrial Estate, Ou Paardevlei Road, Somerset West, Western Cape

Tel: +27 21 851 3357

gill@ivorygroup.co.za

www.barracudaholdings.co.za

Bosco Printed Circuits

PCB supplier/manufacturer

1 Terrace Road, Eastleigh, Edenvale, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 452 1414

sales@bosco.co.za

www.bosco.co.za

Branell Manufacturing

OEM

Cnr 10th Avenue and De Wet Street, Edenvale, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 452 9388

sales@branell.com

www.branell.com





CAB Technology

Labels, printers and laser markers

CAB Technology supplies barcode and label printers in either standalone, fully integrated or automatic print-and-apply models for traceability and identification in electronics production environments. Its compact laser marker with integrated vacuum system permanently marks products with ease, while the Maestro range of PCB separators is an industry standard.

8 Fabriek Street, Strijdompark, Randburg, Gauteng

Contact: Ina Power

Tel: +27 11 886 3580

i.power@cab.de

www.cab.de/za/?ref=overlay_lang

Cadshop

Additive manufacturing (3D printing)

Quantum Place, 6 Panorama Crescent, Langebaan, Western Cape

Tel: +27 82 377 0052

cadshop@vodamail.co.za

www.dbatechnology.co.za





Central Electronic Technologies

PCB supplier/manufacturer

A reliable printed circuit board supplier to the commercial, defence and aerospace industries for over 25 years. Offers single, double and multilayer PCBs, flex and flex rigid, aluminium and various RF substrates, blind and buried vias, copper and resin filled vias, HDI and SBU, for any requirement, big or small.

Cambridge Office Park, Unit 11, 5 Bauhinia street, Highveld Technopark, Centurion, Gauteng

Contact: Rudi Koekemoer

Tel: +27 12 665 4860

info@cetpcb.com

www.cetpcb.com

ChipOnBoard

Contract manufacturer

Unit 9, Kinsman Industrial Park, 10 Kinsman Road, New Germany, KwaZulu-Natal

Tel: +27 31 811 4626

info@chiponboard.co.za

www.chiponboard.co.za

Circuit Board Technology

PCB supplier/manufacturer

59 Derby Road, Lorentzville, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 618 3025

cbtech@worldonline.co.za

Cirtech Electronics

PCB supplier/manufacturer

Cirtech House, Unit A, 12 Stibitz Street, Westlake Business Park 2, Tokai, Western Cape

Tel: +27 21 700 4900

info@cirtech-electronics.com

www.cirtech-electronics.com

Component Sources

Cable assembly

53 Suni Avenue, Corporate Park South, Midrand, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 314 6844

info@componentsources.co.za

www.componentsources.co.za





Clearline Protection Systems

Lightning & surge protection manufacturer

Manufacture and design of surge and lightning protection products for protecting electrical and electronic equipment from lightning and electrical surges. Clearline specialises in low-voltage applications for domestic, commercial and industrial applications.

385 Roan Crescent, Corporate Park North, Old Pretoria Road, Midrand, Gauteng

Contact: Eaghan Lai-Thom

Tel: +27 11 848 1100

eaghan@clearline.co.za

www.clearline.co.za

Connector Technology

Cable assembly

10 Electron Street, Linbro Business Park, Frankenwald, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 608 1375

contec@global.co.za

www.connectortechnology.co.za

Cords Cable Manufacturers

Cable assembly, enclosure manufacturer

Unit 14 Auckland Park, 12 Section Street, Paarden Eiland, Western Cape

Tel: +27 21 703 5836

sales@cords.co.za

www.cords.co.za





CZ Electronics Manufacturing

Brands: Manufacturer of Elsys Smarty Android TV dongle, AIM TV, AIM Audio, Dixon TV, Fastrak TV, Openview decoder, Netstar tracking devices

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, OEM, PCB supplier/manufacturer, contract manufacturer

Manufacture of electronic assemblies for the telecom, defence, utility metering, vehicle tracking, data acquisition and consumer electronics industries.

Unit 81, Van Dyk Secure Business Park, Cnr Van Dyk and Brakpan Roads, Boksburg, Gauteng

Contact: Wayne Van Der Walt

Tel: +27 11 914 5240

info@czelectronics.co.za

https://czelectronics.co.za





DDZ Technologies

Contract manufacturer

DDZ Technologies is an industry leader in automated PCB assemblies, offering world-class electronics manufacturing at the best prices. Its facility has a current total placement capacity of 310 000 components per hour and growing rapidly. DDZ’s vision is to set the benchmark and become the preferred supplier in the industry.

95 Park Avenue, Rooihuiskraal, Centurion, Gauteng

Contact: Mignon Enslin

Tel: +27 12 661 0728

info@ddztech.co.za

www.ddztech.co.za

Deman

Contract manufacturer

10 Steenbok Street, Koedoespoort, Pretoria, Gauteng

Tel: +27 12 403 8000

jeandre@deman.co.za

www.deman-mfg.co.za

Designium

Contract manufacturer

34 High Street, Deneysville, Free State

Tel: +27 16 371 2238

info@designium.co.za

www.designium.co.za

Diel Manufacturing

Contract manufacturer

33 Estmil Road, Diep River, Cape Town, Western Cape

Tel: +27 21 715 1120

manufacturing@diel.co.za

www.dielmanufacturing.co.za

DTS Security Products

Security OEM

7 Belgrade Avenue, Kempton Park, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 392 5540

ho@dtssecurity.co.za

www.dtssecurity.co.za

Eagle Micro Systems

OEM, contract manufacturer

Shop 29, Kilburn Shopping Centre, 117 Killburn Street, Discovery, Roodepoort, Gauteng

Tel: 0861 111 660

info@eaglemicro.co.za

www.eaglemicro.co.za

EDA Technologies

Cable assembly, PCB supplier/manufacturer, productivity & manufacturability solutions/software, training & certification

15 Berkley Office Park, 8 Bauhinia Street, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion, Gauteng

Tel: +27 12 665 0375

nechan@edatech.co.za

www.edatech.co.za

Edge Assembly

Cable assembly, enclosure manufacturer, OEM, contract manufacturer

9B Laurel Crescent, Merrivale Industrial, Howick, KwaZulu-Natal

Tel: +27 82 806 4069

alan@edgeassembly.co.za

www.edgeassembly.co.za





Electronic Industry Supplies

Brands: Ametek, Batten & Allen, ECD, Haver & Boecker, Heraeus, Holders Technology, Holland Shielding Systems, Ingun, Mekko Technologies, Petroferm, PBT Works, Stannol Solder Stations, Vliesstoff, Kasper, Weetech, Zestron

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

Supplier of imported electronic and electrical components and related materials.

25 Loch Avenue, Parktown, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Contact: Helmut Reussenzehn

Tel: +27 11 726 6758

hreispty@iafrica.com

www.eispty.co.za





Electronic Touch Systems

Touch systems manufacturer

Local design and manufacture of high-quality membrane switches, fibre-optic backlit membrane switches and overlays, tactile key embossing, electroluminescent backlit membrane switches, panels and labels.

165 Beyers Naude Drive, Northcliff, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Contact: Patrick Thomas

Tel: +27 11 782 3346

touch@global.co.za

www.electouch.co.za

Electronics Incorporated

Enclosure manufacturer, contract manufacturer

Unit 12, Devro Park, Devon Road, Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal

Tel: +27 31 701 4346

seanj@electronicsincorporated.co.za

www.electronicsIncorporated.co.za

Elmatica

PCB supplier/manufacturer, training & certification

Grensen 13, Oslo, 0159, Norway

Tel: +47 919 04 339

mikael.jansson@elmatica.com

www.elmatica.com

Etion Create

Contract manufacturer

76 Regency Drive, Route 21 Corporate Park, Irene, Pretoria, Gauteng

Tel: +27 82 924 7526

ian.esterhuizen@etion.co.za

www.parsec.co.za





ExecuKit

Electronic component kitting service provider

ExecuKit offers procurement for prototypes and production volumes, specialist sourcing, quotation, kitting, traceability and confidentiality, materials control and incoming goods inspection.

Unit 4B, Micro Industrial Park, 17 Hammer Street, Strydompark, Gauteng

Contact: Renita Fleischer

Tel: +27 11 791 3548

renita@execukit.co.za

www.execukit.co.za

Garry Lumpe Imports

Cable assembly, equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

2 Anemoon Street, Glen Marais, Kempton Park, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 396 4065

garry@glimports.co.za

www.knipex.com

Harness Works

Wire harness manufacturer

1 Kaga Street, Erasmuskloof, Pretoria, Gauteng

Tel: +27 83 655 4900

michan@harnessworks.co.za

HellermannTyton

Cable assembly, equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

34 Milky Way Avenue, Linbro Business Park, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 879 6600

jhb.sales@hellermann.co.za

www.hellermanntyton.co.za





Hot Tools

Brands: Blackjack, Bosch, Brother Label Printers, Fluke, Forbatt, Gedore, Hanlong Tools, Knipex, Magnum, Makita, Norbar, Oryx, Portasol, Stanley, Steinel, Weller, Wera, Wiha, and more

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

Hot Tools is a manufacturer of tool bags and tool kits, as well as a distributor of electronic hand tools, soldering equipment and measurement equipment. It supplies the electronics and manufacturing industry with all ESD, hardware and consumables requirements.

103 7th Avenue, Edenvale, Gauteng

Contact: Michael Jacobs

Tel: +27 11 452 4446

sales@hottools.co.za

www.hottools.co.za

JDK Harnessing

Cable assembly, contract manufacturer

14 Syringa Street, Northmead Ext. 4, Benoni, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 425 9877

donald@jdkharnessing.co.za

www.jdkharnessing.co.za





Jemstech

Contract manufacturer

Jemstech’s business as a turnkey electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, is to partner with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to accurately manufacture their electronic products with reliability and punctuality. Jemstech’s purpose is to convert its clients’ innovative product technology into engineered products manufactured according to the highest industry standards.

118 Bavaria Road, Louwlardia, Centurion, Gauteng

Contact: Dirk Venter

Tel: +27 12 349 2492

info@jemstech.co.za

www.jemstech.co.za





Laser Stencil Technology

Brands: DEK Pneumatics, Mallcom (PPE), SAWA Ultrasonic Cleaners, Zelflex Pneumatic Frames, Superlabels (Polymide labels)

Stencil and precision metal parts manufacturer, PPE supplier

Laser Stencil Technology is a manufacturer and supplier of solder paste stencils, precision metal parts and Polymide high-temperature labels to the local electronics manufacturing industry. It also supplies the Mallcom range of personal protective equipment (PPE), which covers the entire gamut of protection from head to toe.

2 Naaf Street, Strijdompark, Randburg, Gauteng

Contact: Donovan Jeffery

Tel: +27 11 793 1318

stencils@lstec.co.za

www.lstec.co.za

LionESS Energy Solutions

Energy storage system OEM

15 Berkley Office Park, 8 Bauhinia Street, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion, Gauteng

Tel: +27 12 665 0375

nechan@lioness.africa

www.lioness.africa

Macrowatt

Cable assembly

128 Seilskip Road, Laserpark, Honeydew, Roodepoort, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 795 2222

sales@macrowatt.co.za

www.macrowatt.co.za





Membrane Switch Technologies

Membrane switch manufacturer

Manufacturer and supplier of membrane switches, polycarbonate facias, vinyl labels, flexible copper circuitry and laser cutting of plastics.

Block H, Georgian Place, 18 Southway Road, Kelvin, Sandton, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 887 1227

info@membraneswitch.co.za

www.membraneswitch.co.za





Microtronix Manufacturing

Contract manufacturer

67 CR Swart Drive (Cnr Freda Road), Strijdompark, Randburg, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 792 5322

info@microtronix.co.za

www.microtronix.co.za





MyKay Tronics

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

MyKay Tronics is the sole agency for a number of market leaders in SA for electronics production equipment and consumables. The company is the local distributor for pick-and-place machines, reflow ovens, selective wave soldering, rework stations, solder wire/paste, solder bar, flux, PCB washing machines, component counters, tools, cutters and more.

27 New Quay Road, Newredruth, Alberton, Gauteng

Contact: Dean Rodger

Tel: +27 11 869 0049

mykay@iafrica.com

www.mykaytronics.co.za





Nordson EFD

Fluid dispensing solutions

Nordson EFD precision dispensing systems deliver consistent and reliable deposits that improve yields and reduce costs in the electronics assembly process. From benchtop dispensers to multiple-axis robots and valve systems, the company provides the best solutions for the dispensing of solder paste, flux, UV adhesives, silicone, cyanoacrylates, epoxies and more.

Unit 40, Northgate Business Park, Block A, Gold Street, Northgate Estate, Brooklyn, Western Cape

Contact: Preston Bowman

Tel: +27 79 693 5572

preston.bowman@nordson.com

www.nordsonefd.com

North Bridge Technologies

OEM, Design and manufacture of electronic assemblies

84 Jean Ave, Doringkloof, Doringkloof, Centurion, Gauteng

Tel: +27 12 667 4655

wynand@northbridge.co.za

www.northbridge.co.za





Omnigo

Contract manufacturer

Omnigo offers electronic hardware companies a high-quality manufacturing solution that is cost efficient and tailormade to specific requirements. The company believes in forming long-lasting partnerships with clients and suppliers within the industry.

320 Kuit Street, Waltloo, Pretoria, Gauteng

Contact: Christine Brindle

Tel: +27 12 803 8218

sales@omnigo.co.za

www.omnigo.co.za

Otto Wireless Solutions

Custom RF cable assembly

58 Wakis Avenue, Strijdompark, Randburg, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 791 1033

chris@otto.co.za

www.otto.co.za

Pam Landman (IJ-CCAL t/a)

PCB layout designer (IPC CID)

Watercombe Road, Farmall, Chartwell, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Tel: +27 82 894 4145

pam@ij-ccal.co.za

www.linkedin.com/in/pam-landman-ipc-cid





Phahama Systems Development

Brands: Preffered local manufacturing partner for M-Tag products

Contract manufacturer

Full turnkey electronics manufacturer, PCB and product design, high-speed SMD and conventional component assembly line, production prototype assembly, BGA rework and reballing service, in-circuit and functional testing, conformal coating, component procurement, full final product traceability. Manufactured according to IPC/A/610C/C3.

19 Pieter Street, Centurion, Gauteng

Contact: Hosia Matlou

Tel: +27 12 665 4750

hosiam@phahama.com

www.phahama.com

Plastic Converter Industries (PCI)

Enclosure manufacturer

Unit 27, Devon Park, 11 Devon Road, Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal

Tel: +27 31 701 1154

dumpers@yebo.co.za

www.pcikzn.co.za





Priben Distribution

Brands: Alpha, ASM, Cepter, Compass, Jamore, JBC, Kiwo, Magic Ray, SJ Innotech, Solmach, tsm, Vitronix

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

Priben, a leading South African supplier of solder materials and equipment with a focus on the electronics industry, has progressed to providing innovative, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly products. With knowledge and experience in the manufacturing of solders and fluxes, coupled with equipment, Priben understands the needs and challenges of its customers.

1250 Anvil Road, Robertville, Roodepoort, Gauteng

Tel: +27 83 642 2160

ben@priben.co.za

www.priben.co.za

Procircuit

PCB supplier/manufacturer

20b Tredoux Street, Beaconvale, Parow, Cape Town, Western Cape

Tel: +27 21 931 1005

sales@procircuit.co.za

www.procircuit.co.za

Production Logix

Cable assembly, contract manufacturer

5 Moss Road, Westmead, Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal

Tel: +27 31 700 4718

enquiries@prologix.co.za

www.prologix.co.za

Projects Concern Manufacturing

Contract manufacturer

2 Friesland Drive, Longmeadow South, Longmeadow Business Estate, Lethabong, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 608 5210

sean@projectsconcern.co.za

www.projectsconcern.co.za





Quamba Technologies

Brands: ESE, MBtech, Hanwha Precision Machinery, Seho, TTnS Inc., TWS Automation, GEN3, Taiwan Dry Tech Corp., Surclean, Carton Optical

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

Quamba Technologies is a supplier of production equipment for electronics manufacturing. It supplies products from leading global manufacturers, providing excellent local technical and after-sales support.

32A Kloof Road, Bedfordview, Gauteng

Contact: Igmar Grewar

Tel: +27 83 417 4294

igmar@quamba.co.za

www.quamba.co.za

Robert Bosch South Africa

OEM, contract manufacturer

33 Piet Rautenbach Street, Brits Industrial, Brits, North West Province

Tel: +27 12 381 3446

maritz.botha@za.bosch.com

www.bosch.africa





RS Components

Brands: RS Pro, Electronic Assembly, Weller, Multicore, Ersa, 3M, Ansell

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

RS Components is a global e-commerce distributor of electronic components and industrial products used in the design, build and maintain phase of the production lifecycle. RS offers over 500 000 products across 2500 global brands, delivered direct to customers’ doors within 4-6 working days.

No. 20 Indianapolis Street, Kyalami Business Park, Midrand, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 691 9300

sales.za@rs-components.com

www.rsonline.co.za

Saflec

Metal detector manufacturer

48 Richard Road, Industria North, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Tel: +27 84 250 1392

deanne@saflec.com

www.saflec.com

Scanditron SA

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

1250 Anvil Road, Robertville, Roodepoort, Gauteng

Tel: +27 83 642 2160

ben@priben.co.za

www.priben.co.za

Streamline Marketing Consultants

PCB supplier/manufacturer

12 Lyndhurst Ave, Selcourt, Springs, Gauteng

Tel: +27 10 100 3855

sam@streamline-sa.co.za

www.streamline-sa.co.za





Techmet

Brands: AAT, Bakon, Dage X-Ray, Data I/O, EKRA SMTA printers, ERSA, Eunil PCB handling systems, GKG, Indium, Inovaxe, Intelligent Storage, Inventec, JT Universal, KHJ Dekwin, KIC, Kiheung, Mirae, Mirtec, MOA, Nordson-Asymtek, Panasonic Factory Solutions, Panasonic Pick and Place, PBT washing systems, Pemtron, Permali, Peters Conformal Coatings, QA Technologies, Ren Thang Crop & Form, S.A Day, Saki, Seamark rework systems, Viscom Vision Technology, X&Y International

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

Techmet Equipment is an integral part of the Techmet group of companies, dedicated to providing sales and service to the electronics manufacturing industry. The company is proud of its qualified and experienced engineering staff, providing professional technical support to the industry which includes installation, maintenance and process optimisation.

402 Murray Road, Wadeville, Germiston, Gauteng

Contact: Grant Langley

Tel: +27 11 824 1427

smt@techmet.co.za

www.techmet.co.za





Technology Station in Electronics

Enclosure manufacturer, contract manufacturer, training & certification, product development (electronics and mechanical)

Technology Station in Electronics offers the following manufacturing services: electronic prototyping and low-volume manufacturing, laser cutting, CNC routing, prototype PCB routing, and 3D printing. It also offers product design services with a focus on electronic and mechanical design services.

Building 14D, CSIR, Meiring Naude, Brummeria, Pretoria, Gauteng

Contact: Kobus Vorster

Tel: +27 12 382 5039

vorsterk1@tut.ac.za

www.tselectronics.co.za

Test & Rework Solutions

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

143 Buiten Street, Krugersdorp North, Mogale, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 704 6677

cpieters@testandrework.co.za

www.testandrework.co.za





Test Fixture Technologies

Enclosure manufacturer, equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, custom automated test solutions

Test Fixture Technologies provides specialist design and manufacturing of automated test equipment for board-level and final product testing, calibration, programming and quality assurance. In addition, it offers customers automated handling solutions, CNC machining, custom enclosures and prototype product manufacturing, and supply of test probes.

32 Liner Avenue, Laser Park, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Contact: Adrian Storie

Tel: +27 11 791 5879

info@testfixtures.co.za

www.testfixtures.co.za





Testerion

Brands: ATF, Autotronik, Fuji Pick-and-Place, Nutek, Plato, Speedline, Techspray, TRI, Vitronics/Soltec, USI

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

Established in October 2000, Testerion specialises in the sale of high-technology SMT production equipment and the distribution of European and USA made production consumables. Its mission is to continue growing as a profitable company, with a focus on providing its customers with the very best service and highest-quality equipment.

467 Felstead Road, Northriding, Randburg, Gauteng

Contact: Vangeli Glyptis

Tel: +27 11 704 3020

info@testerion.co.za

www.testerion.co.za





TraX Interconnect

PCB supplier/manufacturer

Manufacturer of single-sided, PTH and multilayer printed circuit boards for quick-turn delivery, as well as offshore manufacturing for volume requirements.

2 Estmil Road, Diep River, Cape Town, Western Cape

Contact: Anton Tait

Tel: +27 21 712 5011

anton@trax.co.za

www.trax.co.za





Truth Electronic Manufacturing

Brands: Yamaha, Rehm, Cyber Optics, EuroPlacer, SpeedPrint, Polar, EVS International, AIM, Unicomp, EPS, OSAI, Sonictron, Leenol, Desen, Sono-Tek Corporation, SolderStar, MicroCare, Quick, WEC, Takaya Corp., HEDA

Equipment/accessories/consumables, productivity & manufacturability, solutions/software

Truth Electronic Manufacturing offers effective solutions based on the modern equipment that helps manufacturers to achieve success. The company encourages its customers to look at its innovative technology and proven products and solutions that enable them to maximise their long-term benefits by focusing on total cost of ownership.

49 Enforce Park, 43 Seacowlake Road, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Contact: Terence Ruthnam

Tel: +27 31 822 8555

terence@truthelectronics.co.za

www.truthelectronics.co.za

TVV Electronics

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

Wework, 155 West Street, Sandton, Gauteng

Tel: +27 76 115 7540

virginia@tvv-electronics.co.za

www.tvv-electronics.co.za





Vepac Electronics

Brands: Electrolube, Hakko, Kemtron

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

Vepac Electronics supplies products for assembly, manufacture and repair of electronic products, including soldering and desoldering stations, chemicals for cleaning and conformal coating of printed circuit boards, thermal pastes, thermal wire strippers, fume extractors, enclosures and EMI shielding products

1 - 7 Electron Street, Linbro Business Park, Marlboro, Frankenwald, Gauteng

Contact: Brian Howson

Tel: +27 11 454 8053

sales@vepac.co.za

www.vepac.co.za





W.H. Circuit

PCB supplier/manufacturer

W.H. Circuit is a leading manufacturer of single-sided, double-sided, four- and six-layer printed circuit boards. Based in Cape Town since 1990, this medium-sized, owner-run enterprise offers flexibility, fast turnaround times and very competitive rates. W.H. Circuit leads the call for the South African electronics industry to support local manufacturers.

6 Crete Road Units 1 & 2, Wetton, Cape Town, Western Province

Contact: Mandy Fillies

Tel: +27 21 762 8036/7

sales@whcircuit.co.za

www.printedcircuitboards.co.za

X-Sight X-Ray Services

3D CT scanning and 2D BGA and radiography

Unit 2, 10 Derrick Drive, Somereset West Business Park, Cape Town, Western Cape

Tel: +27 21 852 6642

insight@x-sight.co.za

www.x-sight.co.za

ZA Electronics

Contract manufacturer

Unit 64, Frazzitta Business Park, Cnr Koeberg and Freedom Way, Milnerton, Western Cape

Tel: +27 21 552 8235

info@zae.co.za

www.zae.co.za





Zetech One

Brands: Universal Instruments, Yamaha I-Pulse, ASM PT (DEK), MEK (Marantz Electronics Optical Inspection), Thermaltronics , YJ Link, Seico, Essegi, Martin-SMT, Vision Engineering, Tagarno, Amada Miyachi, PVA, Bejing Hanson, Curcuitmaster, Fancort, IEMME, Nortec, Hios, Koki, HumiSeal, Elsold, ADT (Advanced Dicing Technology), Hengli Eletek, Questar, Micro-Point Pro, K&S Consumables, TWM Technology, NEODEN (SMT machines), IMO

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, manufactrurer of DEK Vector Guard

For 35 years, Zetech has been a leading South African distributor of SMT equipment, consumables, cleaning materials and laser-cut stencils (which it also manufactures).

53 Cotswold Drive, Saxonwold, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Contact: Inna Orlianski

Tel: +27 73 885 3819

inna@zetech.co.za

www.zetechone.co.za





