Directory of Suppliers 2021

Allan McKinnon & Associates
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
Allan McKinnon & Associates has been serving the electronics industry for over 40 years through the sale and rental of high-technology SMT production equipment and the distribution of European-made production consumables. Its mission is to remain a major supplier of production equipment, related consumables and technical information for the industry.
467 Felstead Road, Northriding, Randburg, Gauteng
Contact: Vangeli Glyptis
Tel: +27 11 704 3020
Allbro
Enclosure manufacturer
121, Corner Dormehl Street and 13th Avenue, Anderbolt, Boksburg, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 894 8341
Altico Static Control Solutions
Brands: Desco, Polyflor, Hans Kolb, UTZ, Simco-Ion, Cleantex, ACL Staticide, Levosil
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, training & certification
Through its Altico Static Control Solutions division, Actum Group offers a complete range of static control products to manage electrostatic discharge (ESD) in the workplace. Electronics manufacturing is one of the areas it specialises in, by offering an end-to-end solution, from initial testing and auditing to product delivery and training.
Unit A8, The Stables Business Park, 13 3rd Road, Linbro Park, Johannesburg, Gauteng
Contact: Greg Barron
Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Barracuda Holdings
Contract manufacturer
Barracuda Holdings is a privately owned and dedicated high-technology contract electronics manufacturer (CEM), offering a complete service from materials procurement to final product assembly and packaging. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and boasts a passionate and highly experienced team spanning all disciplines.
Unit 1, Bataleur Park, Olive Grove Industrial Estate, Ou Paardevlei Road, Somerset West, Western Cape
Tel: +27 21 851 3357
Bosco Printed Circuits
PCB supplier/manufacturer
1 Terrace Road, Eastleigh, Edenvale, Johannesburg, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 452 1414
Branell Manufacturing
OEM
Cnr 10th Avenue and De Wet Street, Edenvale, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 452 9388
CAB Technology
Labels, printers and laser markers
CAB Technology supplies barcode and label printers in either standalone, fully integrated or automatic print-and-apply models for traceability and identification in electronics production environments. Its compact laser marker with integrated vacuum system permanently marks products with ease, while the Maestro range of PCB separators is an industry standard.
8 Fabriek Street, Strijdompark, Randburg, Gauteng
Contact: Ina Power
Tel: +27 11 886 3580
www.cab.de/za/?ref=overlay_lang
Cadshop
Additive manufacturing (3D printing)
Quantum Place, 6 Panorama Crescent, Langebaan, Western Cape
Tel: +27 82 377 0052
Central Electronic Technologies
PCB supplier/manufacturer
A reliable printed circuit board supplier to the commercial, defence and aerospace industries for over 25 years. Offers single, double and multilayer PCBs, flex and flex rigid, aluminium and various RF substrates, blind and buried vias, copper and resin filled vias, HDI and SBU, for any requirement, big or small.
Cambridge Office Park, Unit 11, 5 Bauhinia street, Highveld Technopark, Centurion, Gauteng
Contact: Rudi Koekemoer
Tel: +27 12 665 4860
ChipOnBoard
Contract manufacturer
Unit 9, Kinsman Industrial Park, 10 Kinsman Road, New Germany, KwaZulu-Natal
Tel: +27 31 811 4626
Circuit Board Technology
PCB supplier/manufacturer
59 Derby Road, Lorentzville, Johannesburg, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 618 3025
Cirtech Electronics
PCB supplier/manufacturer
Cirtech House, Unit A, 12 Stibitz Street, Westlake Business Park 2, Tokai, Western Cape
Tel: +27 21 700 4900
Component Sources
Cable assembly
53 Suni Avenue, Corporate Park South, Midrand, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 314 6844
Clearline Protection Systems
Lightning & surge protection manufacturer
Manufacture and design of surge and lightning protection products for protecting electrical and electronic equipment from lightning and electrical surges. Clearline specialises in low-voltage applications for domestic, commercial and industrial applications.
385 Roan Crescent, Corporate Park North, Old Pretoria Road, Midrand, Gauteng
Contact: Eaghan Lai-Thom
Tel: +27 11 848 1100
Connector Technology
Cable assembly
10 Electron Street, Linbro Business Park, Frankenwald, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 608 1375
Cords Cable Manufacturers
Cable assembly, enclosure manufacturer
Unit 14 Auckland Park, 12 Section Street, Paarden Eiland, Western Cape
Tel: +27 21 703 5836
CZ Electronics Manufacturing
Brands: Manufacturer of Elsys Smarty Android TV dongle, AIM TV, AIM Audio, Dixon TV, Fastrak TV, Openview decoder, Netstar tracking devices
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, OEM, PCB supplier/manufacturer, contract manufacturer
Manufacture of electronic assemblies for the telecom, defence, utility metering, vehicle tracking, data acquisition and consumer electronics industries.
Unit 81, Van Dyk Secure Business Park, Cnr Van Dyk and Brakpan Roads, Boksburg, Gauteng
Contact: Wayne Van Der Walt
Tel: +27 11 914 5240
DDZ Technologies
Contract manufacturer
DDZ Technologies is an industry leader in automated PCB assemblies, offering world-class electronics manufacturing at the best prices. Its facility has a current total placement capacity of 310 000 components per hour and growing rapidly. DDZ’s vision is to set the benchmark and become the preferred supplier in the industry.
95 Park Avenue, Rooihuiskraal, Centurion, Gauteng
Contact: Mignon Enslin
Tel: +27 12 661 0728
Deman
Contract manufacturer
10 Steenbok Street, Koedoespoort, Pretoria, Gauteng
Tel: +27 12 403 8000
Designium
Contract manufacturer
34 High Street, Deneysville, Free State
Tel: +27 16 371 2238
Diel Manufacturing
Contract manufacturer
33 Estmil Road, Diep River, Cape Town, Western Cape
Tel: +27 21 715 1120
DTS Security Products
Security OEM
7 Belgrade Avenue, Kempton Park, Johannesburg, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 392 5540
Eagle Micro Systems
OEM, contract manufacturer
Shop 29, Kilburn Shopping Centre, 117 Killburn Street, Discovery, Roodepoort, Gauteng
Tel: 0861 111 660
EDA Technologies
Cable assembly, PCB supplier/manufacturer, productivity & manufacturability solutions/software, training & certification
15 Berkley Office Park, 8 Bauhinia Street, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion, Gauteng
Tel: +27 12 665 0375
Edge Assembly
Cable assembly, enclosure manufacturer, OEM, contract manufacturer
9B Laurel Crescent, Merrivale Industrial, Howick, KwaZulu-Natal
Tel: +27 82 806 4069
Electronic Industry Supplies
Brands: Ametek, Batten & Allen, ECD, Haver & Boecker, Heraeus, Holders Technology, Holland Shielding Systems, Ingun, Mekko Technologies, Petroferm, PBT Works, Stannol Solder Stations, Vliesstoff, Kasper, Weetech, Zestron
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
Supplier of imported electronic and electrical components and related materials.
25 Loch Avenue, Parktown, Johannesburg, Gauteng
Contact: Helmut Reussenzehn
Tel: +27 11 726 6758
Electronic Touch Systems
Touch systems manufacturer
Local design and manufacture of high-quality membrane switches, fibre-optic backlit membrane switches and overlays, tactile key embossing, electroluminescent backlit membrane switches, panels and labels.
165 Beyers Naude Drive, Northcliff, Johannesburg, Gauteng
Contact: Patrick Thomas
Tel: +27 11 782 3346
Electronics Incorporated
Enclosure manufacturer, contract manufacturer
Unit 12, Devro Park, Devon Road, Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal
Tel: +27 31 701 4346
seanj@electronicsincorporated.co.za
www.electronicsIncorporated.co.za
Elmatica
PCB supplier/manufacturer, training & certification
Grensen 13, Oslo, 0159, Norway
Tel: +47 919 04 339
Etion Create
Contract manufacturer
76 Regency Drive, Route 21 Corporate Park, Irene, Pretoria, Gauteng
Tel: +27 82 924 7526
ExecuKit
Electronic component kitting service provider
ExecuKit offers procurement for prototypes and production volumes, specialist sourcing, quotation, kitting, traceability and confidentiality, materials control and incoming goods inspection.
Unit 4B, Micro Industrial Park, 17 Hammer Street, Strydompark, Gauteng
Contact: Renita Fleischer
Tel: +27 11 791 3548
Garry Lumpe Imports
Cable assembly, equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
2 Anemoon Street, Glen Marais, Kempton Park, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 396 4065
Harness Works
Wire harness manufacturer
1 Kaga Street, Erasmuskloof, Pretoria, Gauteng
Tel: +27 83 655 4900
HellermannTyton
Cable assembly, equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
34 Milky Way Avenue, Linbro Business Park, Johannesburg, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 879 6600
Hot Tools
Brands: Blackjack, Bosch, Brother Label Printers, Fluke, Forbatt, Gedore, Hanlong Tools, Knipex, Magnum, Makita, Norbar, Oryx, Portasol, Stanley, Steinel, Weller, Wera, Wiha, and more
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
Hot Tools is a manufacturer of tool bags and tool kits, as well as a distributor of electronic hand tools, soldering equipment and measurement equipment. It supplies the electronics and manufacturing industry with all ESD, hardware and consumables requirements.
103 7th Avenue, Edenvale, Gauteng
Contact: Michael Jacobs
Tel: +27 11 452 4446
JDK Harnessing
Cable assembly, contract manufacturer
14 Syringa Street, Northmead Ext. 4, Benoni, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 425 9877
Jemstech
Contract manufacturer
Jemstech’s business as a turnkey electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, is to partner with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to accurately manufacture their electronic products with reliability and punctuality. Jemstech’s purpose is to convert its clients’ innovative product technology into engineered products manufactured according to the highest industry standards.
118 Bavaria Road, Louwlardia, Centurion, Gauteng
Contact: Dirk Venter
Tel: +27 12 349 2492
Laser Stencil Technology
Brands: DEK Pneumatics, Mallcom (PPE), SAWA Ultrasonic Cleaners, Zelflex Pneumatic Frames, Superlabels (Polymide labels)
Stencil and precision metal parts manufacturer, PPE supplier
Laser Stencil Technology is a manufacturer and supplier of solder paste stencils, precision metal parts and Polymide high-temperature labels to the local electronics manufacturing industry. It also supplies the Mallcom range of personal protective equipment (PPE), which covers the entire gamut of protection from head to toe.
2 Naaf Street, Strijdompark, Randburg, Gauteng
Contact: Donovan Jeffery
Tel: +27 11 793 1318
LionESS Energy Solutions
Energy storage system OEM
15 Berkley Office Park, 8 Bauhinia Street, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion, Gauteng
Tel: +27 12 665 0375
Macrowatt
Cable assembly
128 Seilskip Road, Laserpark, Honeydew, Roodepoort, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 795 2222
Membrane Switch Technologies
Membrane switch manufacturer
Manufacturer and supplier of membrane switches, polycarbonate facias, vinyl labels, flexible copper circuitry and laser cutting of plastics.
Block H, Georgian Place, 18 Southway Road, Kelvin, Sandton, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 887 1227
Microtronix Manufacturing
Contract manufacturer
67 CR Swart Drive (Cnr Freda Road), Strijdompark, Randburg, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 792 5322
MyKay Tronics
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
MyKay Tronics is the sole agency for a number of market leaders in SA for electronics production equipment and consumables. The company is the local distributor for pick-and-place machines, reflow ovens, selective wave soldering, rework stations, solder wire/paste, solder bar, flux, PCB washing machines, component counters, tools, cutters and more.
27 New Quay Road, Newredruth, Alberton, Gauteng
Contact: Dean Rodger
Tel: +27 11 869 0049
Nordson EFD
Fluid dispensing solutions
Nordson EFD precision dispensing systems deliver consistent and reliable deposits that improve yields and reduce costs in the electronics assembly process. From benchtop dispensers to multiple-axis robots and valve systems, the company provides the best solutions for the dispensing of solder paste, flux, UV adhesives, silicone, cyanoacrylates, epoxies and more.
Unit 40, Northgate Business Park, Block A, Gold Street, Northgate Estate, Brooklyn, Western Cape
Contact: Preston Bowman
Tel: +27 79 693 5572
North Bridge Technologies
OEM, Design and manufacture of electronic assemblies
84 Jean Ave, Doringkloof, Doringkloof, Centurion, Gauteng
Tel: +27 12 667 4655
Omnigo
Contract manufacturer
Omnigo offers electronic hardware companies a high-quality manufacturing solution that is cost efficient and tailormade to specific requirements. The company believes in forming long-lasting partnerships with clients and suppliers within the industry.
320 Kuit Street, Waltloo, Pretoria, Gauteng
Contact: Christine Brindle
Tel: +27 12 803 8218
Otto Wireless Solutions
Custom RF cable assembly
58 Wakis Avenue, Strijdompark, Randburg, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 791 1033
Pam Landman (IJ-CCAL t/a)
PCB layout designer (IPC CID)
Watercombe Road, Farmall, Chartwell, Johannesburg, Gauteng
Tel: +27 82 894 4145
www.linkedin.com/in/pam-landman-ipc-cid
Phahama Systems Development
Brands: Preffered local manufacturing partner for M-Tag products
Contract manufacturer
Full turnkey electronics manufacturer, PCB and product design, high-speed SMD and conventional component assembly line, production prototype assembly, BGA rework and reballing service, in-circuit and functional testing, conformal coating, component procurement, full final product traceability. Manufactured according to IPC/A/610C/C3.
19 Pieter Street, Centurion, Gauteng
Contact: Hosia Matlou
Tel: +27 12 665 4750
Plastic Converter Industries (PCI)
Enclosure manufacturer
Unit 27, Devon Park, 11 Devon Road, Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal
Tel: +27 31 701 1154
Priben Distribution
Brands: Alpha, ASM, Cepter, Compass, Jamore, JBC, Kiwo, Magic Ray, SJ Innotech, Solmach, tsm, Vitronix
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
Priben, a leading South African supplier of solder materials and equipment with a focus on the electronics industry, has progressed to providing innovative, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly products. With knowledge and experience in the manufacturing of solders and fluxes, coupled with equipment, Priben understands the needs and challenges of its customers.
1250 Anvil Road, Robertville, Roodepoort, Gauteng
Tel: +27 83 642 2160
Procircuit
PCB supplier/manufacturer
20b Tredoux Street, Beaconvale, Parow, Cape Town, Western Cape
Tel: +27 21 931 1005
Production Logix
Cable assembly, contract manufacturer
5 Moss Road, Westmead, Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal
Tel: +27 31 700 4718
Projects Concern Manufacturing
Contract manufacturer
2 Friesland Drive, Longmeadow South, Longmeadow Business Estate, Lethabong, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 608 5210
Quamba Technologies
Brands: ESE, MBtech, Hanwha Precision Machinery, Seho, TTnS Inc., TWS Automation, GEN3, Taiwan Dry Tech Corp., Surclean, Carton Optical
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
Quamba Technologies is a supplier of production equipment for electronics manufacturing. It supplies products from leading global manufacturers, providing excellent local technical and after-sales support.
32A Kloof Road, Bedfordview, Gauteng
Contact: Igmar Grewar
Tel: +27 83 417 4294
Robert Bosch South Africa
OEM, contract manufacturer
33 Piet Rautenbach Street, Brits Industrial, Brits, North West Province
Tel: +27 12 381 3446
RS Components
Brands: RS Pro, Electronic Assembly, Weller, Multicore, Ersa, 3M, Ansell
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
RS Components is a global e-commerce distributor of electronic components and industrial products used in the design, build and maintain phase of the production lifecycle. RS offers over 500 000 products across 2500 global brands, delivered direct to customers’ doors within 4-6 working days.
No. 20 Indianapolis Street, Kyalami Business Park, Midrand, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Saflec
Metal detector manufacturer
48 Richard Road, Industria North, Johannesburg, Gauteng
Tel: +27 84 250 1392
Scanditron SA
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
1250 Anvil Road, Robertville, Roodepoort, Gauteng
Tel: +27 83 642 2160
Streamline Marketing Consultants
PCB supplier/manufacturer
12 Lyndhurst Ave, Selcourt, Springs, Gauteng
Tel: +27 10 100 3855
Techmet
Brands: AAT, Bakon, Dage X-Ray, Data I/O, EKRA SMTA printers, ERSA, Eunil PCB handling systems, GKG, Indium, Inovaxe, Intelligent Storage, Inventec, JT Universal, KHJ Dekwin, KIC, Kiheung, Mirae, Mirtec, MOA, Nordson-Asymtek, Panasonic Factory Solutions, Panasonic Pick and Place, PBT washing systems, Pemtron, Permali, Peters Conformal Coatings, QA Technologies, Ren Thang Crop & Form, S.A Day, Saki, Seamark rework systems, Viscom Vision Technology, X&Y International
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
Techmet Equipment is an integral part of the Techmet group of companies, dedicated to providing sales and service to the electronics manufacturing industry. The company is proud of its qualified and experienced engineering staff, providing professional technical support to the industry which includes installation, maintenance and process optimisation.
402 Murray Road, Wadeville, Germiston, Gauteng
Contact: Grant Langley
Tel: +27 11 824 1427
Technology Station in Electronics
Enclosure manufacturer, contract manufacturer, training & certification, product development (electronics and mechanical)
Technology Station in Electronics offers the following manufacturing services: electronic prototyping and low-volume manufacturing, laser cutting, CNC routing, prototype PCB routing, and 3D printing. It also offers product design services with a focus on electronic and mechanical design services.
Building 14D, CSIR, Meiring Naude, Brummeria, Pretoria, Gauteng
Contact: Kobus Vorster
Tel: +27 12 382 5039
Test & Rework Solutions
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
143 Buiten Street, Krugersdorp North, Mogale, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 704 6677
Test Fixture Technologies
Enclosure manufacturer, equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, custom automated test solutions
Test Fixture Technologies provides specialist design and manufacturing of automated test equipment for board-level and final product testing, calibration, programming and quality assurance. In addition, it offers customers automated handling solutions, CNC machining, custom enclosures and prototype product manufacturing, and supply of test probes.
32 Liner Avenue, Laser Park, Johannesburg, Gauteng
Contact: Adrian Storie
Tel: +27 11 791 5879
Testerion
Brands: ATF, Autotronik, Fuji Pick-and-Place, Nutek, Plato, Speedline, Techspray, TRI, Vitronics/Soltec, USI
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
Established in October 2000, Testerion specialises in the sale of high-technology SMT production equipment and the distribution of European and USA made production consumables. Its mission is to continue growing as a profitable company, with a focus on providing its customers with the very best service and highest-quality equipment.
467 Felstead Road, Northriding, Randburg, Gauteng
Contact: Vangeli Glyptis
Tel: +27 11 704 3020
TraX Interconnect
PCB supplier/manufacturer
Manufacturer of single-sided, PTH and multilayer printed circuit boards for quick-turn delivery, as well as offshore manufacturing for volume requirements.
2 Estmil Road, Diep River, Cape Town, Western Cape
Contact: Anton Tait
Tel: +27 21 712 5011
Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Brands: Yamaha, Rehm, Cyber Optics, EuroPlacer, SpeedPrint, Polar, EVS International, AIM, Unicomp, EPS, OSAI, Sonictron, Leenol, Desen, Sono-Tek Corporation, SolderStar, MicroCare, Quick, WEC, Takaya Corp., HEDA
Equipment/accessories/consumables, productivity & manufacturability, solutions/software
Truth Electronic Manufacturing offers effective solutions based on the modern equipment that helps manufacturers to achieve success. The company encourages its customers to look at its innovative technology and proven products and solutions that enable them to maximise their long-term benefits by focusing on total cost of ownership.
49 Enforce Park, 43 Seacowlake Road, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
Contact: Terence Ruthnam
Tel: +27 31 822 8555
terence@truthelectronics.co.za
TVV Electronics
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
Wework, 155 West Street, Sandton, Gauteng
Tel: +27 76 115 7540
virginia@tvv-electronics.co.za
Vepac Electronics
Brands: Electrolube, Hakko, Kemtron
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
Vepac Electronics supplies products for assembly, manufacture and repair of electronic products, including soldering and desoldering stations, chemicals for cleaning and conformal coating of printed circuit boards, thermal pastes, thermal wire strippers, fume extractors, enclosures and EMI shielding products
1 - 7 Electron Street, Linbro Business Park, Marlboro, Frankenwald, Gauteng
Contact: Brian Howson
Tel: +27 11 454 8053
W.H. Circuit
PCB supplier/manufacturer
W.H. Circuit is a leading manufacturer of single-sided, double-sided, four- and six-layer printed circuit boards. Based in Cape Town since 1990, this medium-sized, owner-run enterprise offers flexibility, fast turnaround times and very competitive rates. W.H. Circuit leads the call for the South African electronics industry to support local manufacturers.
6 Crete Road Units 1 & 2, Wetton, Cape Town, Western Province
Contact: Mandy Fillies
Tel: +27 21 762 8036/7
www.printedcircuitboards.co.za
X-Sight X-Ray Services
3D CT scanning and 2D BGA and radiography
Unit 2, 10 Derrick Drive, Somereset West Business Park, Cape Town, Western Cape
Tel: +27 21 852 6642
ZA Electronics
Contract manufacturer
Unit 64, Frazzitta Business Park, Cnr Koeberg and Freedom Way, Milnerton, Western Cape
Tel: +27 21 552 8235
Zetech One
Brands: Universal Instruments, Yamaha I-Pulse, ASM PT (DEK), MEK (Marantz Electronics Optical Inspection), Thermaltronics , YJ Link, Seico, Essegi, Martin-SMT, Vision Engineering, Tagarno, Amada Miyachi, PVA, Bejing Hanson, Curcuitmaster, Fancort, IEMME, Nortec, Hios, Koki, HumiSeal, Elsold, ADT (Advanced Dicing Technology), Hengli Eletek, Questar, Micro-Point Pro, K&S Consumables, TWM Technology, NEODEN (SMT machines), IMO
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier, manufactrurer of DEK Vector Guard
For 35 years, Zetech has been a leading South African distributor of SMT equipment, consumables, cleaning materials and laser-cut stencils (which it also manufactures).
53 Cotswold Drive, Saxonwold, Johannesburg, Gauteng
Contact: Inna Orlianski
Tel: +27 73 885 3819
