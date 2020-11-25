RF solutions now available in Samtec’s Picture Search

Having previously announced the Picture Search feature on its updated online design tool (located at www.samtec.com/picturesearch/), Samtec has now added RF solutions to the mix. This is the final addition in showcasing Samtec’s six ‘Solution Blocks’ or product categories to help you find your exact solution.
New additions to Samtec’s RF product family include Precision RF solutions that support microwave and millimetre-wave technologies, with many more products in development. You will also find standard 50 Ω and 75 Ω solutions, along with Samtec original products such as Bulls Eye high-performance test systems up to 70 GHz.
Whether you’re looking for an RF cable assembly, cable connector, board connector, or Samtec original solution, products are easy to search by industry standards: 2,40 mm, SMA, HD-BNC, etc. Once you find what you need, click through to the product configurator to build an exact part number, request samples, check stock, get pricing, or place an order.
