18 GHz DFB laser diode

The Model-1742, 18 GHz, 1550 nm microwave distributed feedback (DFB) laser provides exceptional performance for linear fibre-optic communications in very wide bandwidth applications.

EMCORE’s linear fibre-optics are an excellent alternative to using coaxial cable systems to transmit 10 MHz to 18 GHz signals. They offer significant improvements in reliability for microwave communications networks by transmitting the RF signal in its original format. As a result of these properties, the 1742 provides significant improvements in signal quality for a wide variety of applications including antenna remoting, telemetry, timing and reference signal distribution, measurement and delay lines.

The basic 1742 laser module can be integrated into a complete transmitter either as a flange-mount for extreme environments, or as a plug-in for EMCORE’s System 10000 rack-mount system. Electronics within the flange-mount and plug-in transmitters control the laser temperature and DC bias current and provide warnings whenever the temperature or power deviates from their intended levels. This provides a self-regulating, fully integrated microwave product with excellent noise performance in sensitive optical links.

Applications for the 1742 are varied and include antenna remoting systems, cellular and PCS networks, military communications, tracking, telemetry and control systems.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 82 570 0382, sales@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





