18 GHz DFB laser diode

The Model-1742, 18 GHz, 1550 nm microwave distributed feedback (DFB) laser provides exceptional performance for linear fibre-optic communications in very wide bandwidth applications.
EMCORE’s linear fibre-optics are an excellent alternative to using coaxial cable systems to transmit 10 MHz to 18 GHz signals. They offer significant improvements in reliability for microwave communications networks by transmitting the RF signal in its original format. As a result of these properties, the 1742 provides significant improvements in signal quality for a wide variety of applications including antenna remoting, telemetry, timing and reference signal distribution, measurement and delay lines.
The basic 1742 laser module can be integrated into a complete transmitter either as a flange-mount for extreme environments, or as a plug-in for EMCORE’s System 10000 rack-mount system. Electronics within the flange-mount and plug-in transmitters control the laser temperature and DC bias current and provide warnings whenever the temperature or power deviates from their intended levels. This provides a self-regulating, fully integrated microwave product with excellent noise performance in sensitive optical links.
Applications for the 1742 are varied and include antenna remoting systems, cellular and PCS networks, military communications, tracking, telemetry and control systems.
Real-time drone detection system 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Test & Measurement
Aaronia announced the release of its sixth generation real-time drone detection system. The new AARTOS system monitors all frequency bands in real time, and has direction finding and frequency monitoring ...
Read more...Railway approved DC/DC converter 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The TEN 60WIR is a ruggedised, 60 Watt, railway approved DC/DC converter with a wide 4:1 input voltage range and increased resistance against electromagnetic interference, shock/vibration and thermal ...
Read more...Medical power supply for COVID-19 respirators 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Since the COVID-19 worldwide epidemic, Traco Power says its engineers have been working tirelessly on research and development projects for innovative designs for power solutions to support the growing ...
Read more...PCB-mounting end launch connectors 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Interconnection
Anoison announced the release of the latest addition to its broad selection of products, a range of high-performance end launch connectors for mounting on PCBs.
Anoison’s high-performance end ...
Read more...Two-in-one proximity sensor and IR emitter 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
, Opto-Electronics
The VL6180 is the latest product based on STMicroelectronics’ patented FlightSense technology. This is a ground-breaking technology allowing absolute distance to be measured independent of target reflectance. ...
Read more...5” CAN-enabled TFT display 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
The RL0F00050000FGAAASA00 from Raystar is a 5”, CAN-enabled TFT display which is defined as a slave device, and controlled by a master device via CAN-bus commands to render display content on the display ...
Read more...Multi-channel DC electronic load 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The ITECH IT8700 series programmable DC electronic load adopts a removable module design, and supports up to 16 channels with mainframe extension transient mode up to 25 kHz, which improves test efficiency, ...
Read more...Fibre-optic links for satcom systems 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
The Emcore Optiva OTS-2 Series satcom band fibre-optic links are a family of SNMP managed fibre-optic transmitters and receivers that provide high-performance downlink and uplink transport within the ...
Read more...7" CAN-bus display 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
Raystar’s RL0F0007000A8GAAASA00 is a 7" smart display defined as a slave device, which is controlled by a master device via CAN-bus command to render display content on the display screen and return touch ...
Read more...Ensuring workers’ safety through EMF monitoring 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Test & Measurement
Accurately measuring the electromagnetic field (EMF) is essential to confirm that exposure levels comply with the regulatory limits established in each country, and thus ensure the safety of individuals ...