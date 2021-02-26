Touted by its maker, Heraeus, as the only battery operated UV-C surface disinfector in the world, the Soluva Zone H promises chemical-free, dry, contactless, fast, and absolutely reliable destruction of viruses, bacteria and fungi – a short glide over a surface with Soluva Zone H is sufficient. SARS CoV2 (better known as COVID-19) has only a thin lipid layer; UV-C breaks through this layer and destroys the virus’ RNA immediately.
The system can be used anywhere that surfaces need to be cleaned quickly or frequently, or where wet cleaning is not possible. This applies to many environments, including where sensitive electronics are handled, such as in electronics manufacturing plants.
Soluva Zone H is a mobile, handheld device that has demonstrated 99,99875% effectiveness in cleaning surfaces during tests conducted with the University Hospital of Tübingen, Germany. It comes with a removable lithium-ion battery and can be recharged with the accompanying charger. It covers an area of 40 x 10 cm and weighs only 2,1 kg.
Since the device operates with visible UV-C light, protective clothing is supplied as standard, as well as gloves and a face shield which are absolutely necessary during operation.
