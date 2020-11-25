Compact transformers for DC/DC converters

New from TDK is the EPCOS E10 EM series, a range of insulated SMT transformers that are suitable for various DC/DC converter topologies and gate driver circuits in e-mobility and industrial electronics. There are four models in the series, with basic winding insulation of a working voltage of 500 VRMS and reinforced insulation of 300 VRMS. The turns ratio is between 1:0,76 and 4:1, depending on the model.

Measuring just 11,7 x 13,15 x 11,35 mm, they are extremely compact. The compact design meets clearance and creepage requirements in accordance with the IEC 60664-1 standard (Np/Ns: minimum 5,5 mm clearance, minimum 6 mm creepage), due to the internal construction of the transformers.

Outstanding reproducibility and reliability are ensured thanks to highly automated production with an AOI (automatic optical inspection) final inspection. The component in the new EPCOS transformer series, B78307A*A003, is qualified in accordance with AEC-Q200 Revision D.

For more information contact Electrocomp, +27 11 458 9000, sales@electrocomp.co.za, www.electrocomp.co.za

