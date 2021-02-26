Enclosed AC-DC power supplies

XP Power has introduced the LCS series of regulated output, convection cooled AC-DC power supplies that are well suited to budget-conscious applications. The four new series (LCS35, LCS50, LCS75 and LCS100) offer power levels of 35 W, 50 W, 75 W and 100 W, respectively, and feature Class B conducted and radiated emissions for easy and low-cost system integration along with an integrated connector cover to enhance safety once installed.
The input voltage range is 85 to 264 V a.c., facilitating global use in a wide range of ITE and industrial applications; these include auxiliary power sources, security installations, lighting control, smart home or office control systems, ticketing, and vending.
The LCS35 is available in four models with nominal outputs of 5 V, 12 V, 15 V, and 24 V. Additionally, the LCS50, LCS75, and LCS100 offer models with nominal outputs of 36 V and 48 V. To accommodate non-standard system voltages, all models are user adjustable by ±10%. Offered with a wide operating temperature range of -30°C to +70°C with full rated power to 50°C, the LCS series delivers up to 60% power at +70°C.
Standard features of the LCS series include a power-on LED, low standby power consumption of 0,3 W, output short-circuit protection, and over-current and over-temperature protection. As an option, conformal coated versions are available.
Input to output isolation is 4000 V a.c., input to ground isolation is 2000 V a.c. and output to ground isolation is 1250 V a.c. Earth leakage current is a maximum of 0,75 mA. The operating altitude is up to 5000 m, which strengthens its global use.
