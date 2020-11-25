High-brightness 7-inch IPS display

The RFF700A9-AWH-DNN is a 7-inch, IPS TFT-LCD display featuring high brightness and wide temperature ranges. This module’s IPS screen allows users to see the display clearly at wider angles, and also boasts a high brightness of 1000 nits typical. With the help of an anti-glare display surface, the screen doesn’t reflect light and preserves better image quality.
In the RFF700A9 series, made by Raystar, there are resistive touchscreen and capacitive touchscreen (PCAP) options available. If high brightness is not required, the company also provides a normal brightness version in the form of the RFF700A9-AWW-DNN.
VCC voltage ranges from 2,7 V to 3,6 V, with the typical value being 3,3 V. The module works within temperature ranges from -30℃ to + 80℃; storage temperature is -30℃ to +80℃.
Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 module 26 February 2021, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Feasycom’s FSC-BT691 is Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.1 module integrating a 2,4 GHz transceiver and an ARM Cortex-M0+ microcontroller with RAM of 48 KB and one-time programmable (OTP) memory of 32 KB. ...
Read more...Compact multi-constellation GNSS module 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With 33 tracking channels, 99 acquisition channels and 210 PRN channels, the LG77L from Quectel can acquire and track any mix of GPS, GLONASS (or BeiDou) and SBAS signals. It also supports concurrent ...
Read more...FreeRTOS serial-to-Ethernet converter module 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Eport-E20 series from Hi-Flying is a fully self-contained, small form factor, integrated solution that provides serial interface to Ethernet connectivity to web-enable any device. It integrates a ...
Read more...FreeRTOS serial-to-Ethernet converter module 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Eport-E20 series from Hi-Flying is a fully self-contained, small form factor, integrated solution that provides serial interface to Ethernet connectivity to web-enable any device. It integrates a ...
Read more...5G module for IoT/eMBB applications 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s RM510Q is a 5G module that is specially optimised for IoT/eMBB (Internet of Things/enhanced Mobile Broadband ) applications. Adopting 3GPP Release 15, it supports both 5G NSA and SA modes. Designed ...
Read more...18 GHz DFB laser diode 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
The Model-1742, 18 GHz, 1550 nm microwave distributed feedback (DFB) laser provides exceptional performance for linear fibre-optic communications in very wide bandwidth applications.
EMCORE’s linear ...
Read more...RISC-V based wireless MCU 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Espressif launched its ESP8266 in 2014 and ESP32 in 2016. The ESP8266, with its Wi-Fi-only MCU (microcontroller), facilitated simple connectivity use cases, whereas the ESP32 addressed use cases that ...
Read more...Sigfox verified modem module 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BSM8001-01, made by ESMT, is a Sigfox verified modem module for the low power wide area network (LPWAN) market. It is designed with ESMT ’s Uplynx XS8001 system-on-chip (SoC). The module was designed ...
Read more...High-performance audio Bluetooth module 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Made by Feasycom, the FSC-BT802 is a high-performance Bluetooth audio module adopting a CSR8670 chipset. It's an ultra small (9,7 x 11,5 x 1,8 mm) Bluetooth 5.0 dual-mode module which supports apt-X,apt-X ...
Read more...Two-in-one proximity sensor and IR emitter 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
, Opto-Electronics
The VL6180 is the latest product based on STMicroelectronics’ patented FlightSense technology. This is a ground-breaking technology allowing absolute distance to be measured independent of target reflectance. ...