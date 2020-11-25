High-brightness 7-inch IPS display

The RFF700A9-AWH-DNN is a 7-inch, IPS TFT-LCD display featuring high brightness and wide temperature ranges. This module’s IPS screen allows users to see the display clearly at wider angles, and also boasts a high brightness of 1000 nits typical. With the help of an anti-glare display surface, the screen doesn’t reflect light and preserves better image quality.

In the RFF700A9 series, made by Raystar, there are resistive touchscreen and capacitive touchscreen (PCAP) options available. If high brightness is not required, the company also provides a normal brightness version in the form of the RFF700A9-AWW-DNN.

V CC voltage ranges from 2,7 V to 3,6 V, with the typical value being 3,3 V. The module works within temperature ranges from -30℃ to + 80℃; storage temperature is -30℃ to +80℃.

For more information contact iCorp Technologies, +27 11 781 2029, enquiries@icorptechnologies.co.za, www.icorptechnologies.co.za

