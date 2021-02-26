Inline industrial temperature sensor

Amphenol Advanced Sensors offers an inline flow-through temperature sensor that monitors the temperature of a fluid that passes through it. A system control module receives this temperature reading and uses a control loop to control the overall system temperature. This could be engine temperature, heater temperature, industrial supply temperature, etc.

Electrical signal chains can be found in various forms. They can consist of different electrical components, including sensors, actuators, amplifiers, analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), digital-to-analogTDK announced the release of Tronics AXO315, a miniature, 1-axis closed-loop MEMS accelerometer with a 24-bit digital SPI interface and SMD package that reaches quartz sensor performance, outperformsKnowles Precision Devices offers a wide range of components, including high-voltage MLC (multi-layer chip) capacitors and safety certified capacitors designed to meet the needs of industrial equipmentThe AM3073A from Atlanta Micro is a shielded A/D driver module that provides amplification and anti-aliasing filtering of the 1,0 GHz IF output of the AM9017 tuner module. The AM3073A offers 500 MHzIdeal for high-current applications, the PSx series of shunts has been expanded by KOA. Built using a solid metal alloy resistance element with copper terminations, the device also has a low temperatureTDK has launched a new compact and low-power InvenSense SmartIndustrial sensor platform family. With its support for an extended temperature range of -40°C to 105°C, the new family of 3-axis accelerometersWhether in buildings or on production floors, programmable controllers are needed everywhere today to regulate various processes, machines, and systems. This involves programmable logic controllers (PLCs)Superior Sensor Technology’s CP Series sensor module family builds upon the high-performance SP Series NimbleSense architecture. For reference, the SP Series integrates an advanced piezoresistive sensingWhen the going gets tough, you need rugged, reliable and ready connections to see the job done right and through to completion. From industrial and heavy equipment to defence applications, only the bestThe analog output ADXL354 and the digital output ADXL355 are low noise density, low 0 G offset drift, low power, 3-axis accelerometers with selectable measurement ranges. The ADXL354B supports the ±2 G