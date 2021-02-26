Upcoming modifications to Bourns’ isolation power transformers

In the spirit of continuous improvement, effective 14 June 2021, Bourns is changing the silicone material, Hi-pot specification and marking content for its HCT Series high clearance/creepage distance isolation power transformers. Six transformers in the series meet the Underwriters Laboratories’ (UL) safety standards and are UL recognised components under UL 62368-1.
The modification details are as follows:
1) Silicone rubber – The manufacturer, material colour, UL File No. (E223455), and RoHS and REACH compliance status remain unchanged. The material Comparative Tracking Index (CTI) will be changed from a ‘none’ rating to a UL Performance Level Category (PLC) 0 rating.
2) Hi-pot Specification – Primary/secondary Hi-pot specification will be changed from 4,2 kV a.c., 60 seconds to 5 kV d.c., 60 seconds per UL 62368-1.
3) The following part numbers are UL recognised under File No. E515965. The product marking for these part numbers will be modified: HCTSM80101AAL, HCTSM80102AAL, HCTSM80201AAL, HCTSM80403AAL, HCTSM80803AAL, HCTSM80809AAL.
4) The following part numbers are not UL recognised, but the marking will be modified: HCTSM80304BAL, HCTSM80305BAL, HCTSM80308BAL, HCTSM80910BAL, HCTSM81017CAL.
The form of the specified transformers will change due to the respective changes in marking. The function and fit of the specified transformers will remain the same. The quality and reliability should be improved.
Implementation dates are as follows:
• Date that manufacturing of existing products will cease: 13 June 2021.
• Date that deliveries of modified products will begin: 14 June 2021.
