Indium features low-temp alloy at productronica China

Indium featured its award-winning Durafuse LT – a novel, low-temperature alloy system designed to provide high reliability in low-temperature applications – during productronica China, which was held from 17 to 19 March in Shanghai.
Durafuse LT is one of several products in Indium’s wide portfolio that meet the evolving needs of mobile and computing applications.
Patent-pending Durafuse LT is designed to provide high reliability in low-temperature applications that need to reflow below 210°C. Where traditional low-temperature solders can produce brittle solder joints that are susceptible to drop shock failures, Durafuse LT provides superior drop shock resilience, outclassing BiSn or BiSnAg alloys, and performing better than Indium’s own SAC305 with optimum process setup.
Durafuse LT provides a solution for heat-sensitive components and flex polymers, prevents thermal warpage of processor components and multilayer boards, and meets low-temperature requirements for step soldering, particularly in RF shield attachment, post underfill processes, and rework applications
From paste to wire, flux, and preforms, Durafuse LT joins a long list of Indium Corporation’s products that are specifically engineered to support the challenges of automotive electrification.
Successful solder processing of high-density connector arrays 26 February 2021, Spectrum Concepts
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Processing a component onto a printed circuit board (PCB) used to be fairly straightforward. Through-hole products, or a single- or double-row surface mount component with a larger centreline, rarely ...
Read more...Water-based cleaners for electronic assemblies 26 February 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The purpose of cleaning, specifically within the rapidly expanding electronics industry, is essentially to improve product lifetime by ensuring good surface resistance and by preventing current leakage ...
Read more...Pathfindr device helps people maintain safe social distancing 26 February 2021, RS Components (SA)
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Safe Distancing Assistant from Pathfindr is a new addition to RS Components’ supplier portfolio specialising in asset intelligence using connectivity-enabled location tracking.
Designed for use ...
Read more...Assistance system supports efficient conductor processing 26 February 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
In industrial control cabinet manufacturing, processes still feature multiple manual steps. Phoenix Contact offers a solution in the form of the ClipX WIRE assistance system from the ClipX product family, ...
Read more...Battery operated UV-C surface disinfector 26 February 2021, Electronic Industry Supplies
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Touted by its maker, Heraeus, as the only battery operated UV-C surface disinfector in the world, the Soluva Zone H promises chemical-free, dry, contactless, fast, and absolutely reliable destruction ...
Read more...PCB laser marking and FPC laser cutting machines 25 November 2020, Zetech
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
PCB laser marking and FPC laser cutting machines from HGTech can be integrated with SMT inline operation. The laser marking machine is designed for barcode marking, 2D codes and characters, graphics and ...
Read more...High conductor pull-out values with square crimping shape 25 November 2020, Phoenix Contact
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Crimpfox Vario 4S crimping tool from Phoenix Contact ensures reliable processing of insulated, uninsulated, and TWIN ferrules.The integrated pressure lock guarantees a complete and process-reliable ...
Read more...Directory of Suppliers 2021 EMP 2021 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Contact details and core business offering of prominent and trusted companies involved in, and supplying to, the local electronics manufacturing industry.
Read more...The same old new normal EMP 2021 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook, Barracuda Holdings, Jemstech, Production Logix
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
To find out how local contract electronics manufacturers have coped with the financial and operational fallout from the pandemic, Dataweek conducted a Q&A with three of them.