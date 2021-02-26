Indium features low-temp alloy at productronica China

26 February 2021

Indium featured its award-winning Durafuse LT – a novel, low-temperature alloy system designed to provide high reliability in low-temperature applications – during productronica China, which was held from 17 to 19 March in Shanghai.

Durafuse LT is one of several products in Indium’s wide portfolio that meet the evolving needs of mobile and computing applications.

Patent-pending Durafuse LT is designed to provide high reliability in low-temperature applications that need to reflow below 210°C. Where traditional low-temperature solders can produce brittle solder joints that are susceptible to drop shock failures, Durafuse LT provides superior drop shock resilience, outclassing BiSn or BiSnAg alloys, and performing better than Indium’s own SAC305 with optimum process setup.

Durafuse LT provides a solution for heat-sensitive components and flex polymers, prevents thermal warpage of processor components and multilayer boards, and meets low-temperature requirements for step soldering, particularly in RF shield attachment, post underfill processes, and rework applications

From paste to wire, flux, and preforms, Durafuse LT joins a long list of Indium Corporation’s products that are specifically engineered to support the challenges of automotive electrification.

